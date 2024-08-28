NATO has confirmed an increase in military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian missile attacks

During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on August 28, the members of the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed that they are increasing their military aid to Ukraine

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council took place at the level of ambassadors and was convened at the request of Ukraine after the recent massive Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure. Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defenses.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, emphasized that Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles every day and save countless lives. But Ukraine's ability to maintain defense needs increased supplies and support.

After the latest Russian attack, the members of the Alliance confirmed again today that they are increasing their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and ammunition it needs to defend against a Russian invasion. This is vital to Ukraine's ability to continue the struggle. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov informed the allies via video link about the security situation in Ukraine and the priority needs.

Two days ago, the terrorist state launched more than 200 missiles and drones, killing innocent people and destroying critical infrastructure. Informed partners about the current situation. They discussed further plans for the supply of air defense systems and missiles for them. Share

He added that Ukraine will continue consultations with its allies, including in bilateral formats, regarding the creation of an air defense shield — the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country.

I am grateful to our allies for their steadfast support and promised assistance. More and more allies support the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the framework of international law.

