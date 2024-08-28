NATO has confirmed an increase in military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian missile attacks

During the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on August 28, the members of the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed that they are increasing their military aid to Ukraine
- Amidst Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, NATO has confirmed an increase in military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its defense against Russian invasion.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed commitment to providing necessary equipment and ammunition to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian aggression.
- The Defense Minister of Ukraine highlighted the need for further assistance, including air defense systems, to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, held at the ambassadorial level, focused on condemning Russia's indiscriminate strikes and reaffirming support for Ukraine's defense.
- There is growing support within NATO to consider the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the bounds of international law, as allies continue to provide crucial support to Ukraine.
NATO will increase military aid to Ukraine
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council took place at the level of ambassadors and was convened at the request of Ukraine after the recent massive Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian civilian objects and infrastructure. Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defenses.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, emphasized that Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles every day and save countless lives. But Ukraine's ability to maintain defense needs increased supplies and support.
Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov informed the allies via video link about the security situation in Ukraine and the priority needs.
He added that Ukraine will continue consultations with its allies, including in bilateral formats, regarding the creation of an air defense shield — the so-called security belt over the western regions of the country.
I am grateful to our allies for their steadfast support and promised assistance. More and more allies support the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense within the framework of international law.
What will be discussed during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council
On August 28, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, will urgently convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. In this way, he will respond to the request of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.
The spokeswoman of the Secretary General, Fara Dahlalla, made a statement on this matter.
As Fara Dahlalla noted, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, intends to inform the members of the Alliance by video link about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs for forces and means.
In addition, Jens Stoltenberg's spokeswoman added that the meeting will take place after "the wave of recent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure."
NATO members have provided significant support to Ukrainian air defense and are committed to further strengthening Ukraine's defense, Fara Dahlalla emphasized.
