NATO declared support for the territorial integrity of Georgia on the 16th anniversary of Russia's occupation of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.
Points of attention
- NATO called on Russia to withdraw troops from the occupied regions of Georgia on the 16th anniversary of the Russian aggression.
- Russian imperialism in the South Caucasus remains a constant threat to the territorial integrity of the countries of the region.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also supported the territorial integrity of Georgia in response to Russian aggression.
- Russia entered Georgia in 2008, causing the country to lose control of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
NATO made a statement regarding the occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia
NATO spokeswoman Faru Dahlala said that NATO is calling on Russia to withdraw troops from regions of Georgia that are stationed there without the consent of Tbilisi.
We call on Russia to withdraw the forces it has stationed in #Georgia without its consent. South Ossetia & Abkhazia are part of Georgia, despite 16 years of Russian occupation. #NATO fully supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.— NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah (@NATOpress) August 7, 2024
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also made a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian aggression against Georgia.
The department emphasized that Russia has actually turned Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region into a gray area.
What preceded it
Russia entered the territory of Georgia on August 7, 2008. As a result of the war, Georgia lost control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the "independence" of the regions.
Earlier, Georgia declared that they wanted to join the European Union together with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
However, Georgia's accession to the EU is currently in jeopardy due to the pro-Russian law on foreign agents, which was approved by the Georgian parliament in May.
More on the topic
