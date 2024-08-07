NATO called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the occupied regions of Georgia

NATO declared support for the territorial integrity of Georgia on the 16th anniversary of Russia's occupation of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.

NATO spokeswoman Faru Dahlala said that NATO is calling on Russia to withdraw troops from regions of Georgia that are stationed there without the consent of Tbilisi.

We call on Russia to withdraw the forces it has stationed in #Georgia without its consent. South Ossetia & Abkhazia are part of Georgia, despite 16 years of Russian occupation. #NATO fully supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — NATO Spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah (@NATOpress) August 7, 2024

South Ossetia and Abkhazia are part of Georgia, despite 16 years of Russian occupation. NATO fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, Dakhlala noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also made a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian aggression against Georgia.

The department emphasized that Russia has actually turned Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region into a gray area.

Russian imperialism in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe has remained unchanged for centuries and consists of deep-rooted chauvinism and contempt for other peoples, international law, internationally recognized borders, and the desire to restore imperial dominance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

What preceded it

Russia entered the territory of Georgia on August 7, 2008. As a result of the war, Georgia lost control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the "independence" of the regions.

Earlier, Georgia declared that they wanted to join the European Union together with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.