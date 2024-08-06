Russia's invasion of Georgia. Borrell made a clear demand to Putin
Category
World
Publication date

Russia's invasion of Georgia. Borrell made a clear demand to Putin

Borrell
Читати українською

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, condemned the ongoing occupation. In addition, he demands a peaceful resolution of the unfinished conflict from the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The European Union condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Georgia and demands a peaceful resolution of the conflict from Putin.
  • Borrell calls on the world community to pay close attention to human rights violations in the Georgian territories occupied by Russia.
  • Russia may launch a new invasion of Georgia, warns the Georgian warrior "Viking" and calls to prepare for a new war.

The EU authorities are seeking specific actions from Russia

The chief diplomat of the European Union draws attention to the fact that August 7 will be the 16th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia.

We emphasize the condemnation of Russia's continued military presence in the occupied separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which is a violation of both international law and Russia's obligations under the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008.

Josep Borrell

Josep Borrell

Chief diplomat of the European Union

Borrell urged the international community not to forget the human rights violations in communities that continue to feel the consequences of this war.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about the Russian policy of "borderization", closing checkpoints and illegal detention of citizens.

Restrictions on freedom of movement must stop, violations of human rights must be investigated, justice must be ensured for all victims, the head of European diplomacy demands from Putin.

Moreover, Josep Borrell called on all participants of the Geneva discussions to constructively join the discussions for the full implementation of the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008.

Russia may start a new war against Georgia

Recently, the Online.UA team presented a new interview with the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of HUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli.

The warrior immediately addressed an important warning to his compatriots.

According to his conviction, Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new offensive by the Russian invaders.

"Viking" also emphasized that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.

Our history is always war. There has never been even 20 years of peace in Georgia in the last 4,000 years. But we always fought for freedom. And Georgia should remember this, - emphasized the soldier.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may disintegrate into small states after defeat in war against Ukraine, DIU fighter says
Ratti "Viking" Burduli
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War against Russia requires only experienced military, DIU warrior says
Ratti "Viking" Burduli
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia to launch new invasion of Georgia to stop its entry into EU and NATO, DIU fighter claims
Ratti "Viking" Burduli

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?