The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, condemned the ongoing occupation. In addition, he demands a peaceful resolution of the unfinished conflict from the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The European Union condemns Russia's ongoing occupation of Georgia and demands a peaceful resolution of the conflict from Putin.
- Borrell calls on the world community to pay close attention to human rights violations in the Georgian territories occupied by Russia.
- Russia may launch a new invasion of Georgia, warns the Georgian warrior "Viking" and calls to prepare for a new war.
The EU authorities are seeking specific actions from Russia
The chief diplomat of the European Union draws attention to the fact that August 7 will be the 16th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia.
Borrell urged the international community not to forget the human rights violations in communities that continue to feel the consequences of this war.
What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about the Russian policy of "borderization", closing checkpoints and illegal detention of citizens.
Moreover, Josep Borrell called on all participants of the Geneva discussions to constructively join the discussions for the full implementation of the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008.
Russia may start a new war against Georgia
Recently, the Online.UA team presented a new interview with the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of HUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli.
The warrior immediately addressed an important warning to his compatriots.
According to his conviction, Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new offensive by the Russian invaders.
"Viking" also emphasized that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-