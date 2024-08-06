Russia's invasion of Georgia. Borrell made a clear demand to Putin

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war in 2008, condemned the ongoing occupation. In addition, he demands a peaceful resolution of the unfinished conflict from the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The EU authorities are seeking specific actions from Russia

The chief diplomat of the European Union draws attention to the fact that August 7 will be the 16th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia.

We emphasize the condemnation of Russia's continued military presence in the occupied separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which is a violation of both international law and Russia's obligations under the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008. Josep Borrell Chief diplomat of the European Union

Borrell urged the international community not to forget the human rights violations in communities that continue to feel the consequences of this war.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, it is about the Russian policy of "borderization", closing checkpoints and illegal detention of citizens.

Restrictions on freedom of movement must stop, violations of human rights must be investigated, justice must be ensured for all victims, the head of European diplomacy demands from Putin. Share

Moreover, Josep Borrell called on all participants of the Geneva discussions to constructively join the discussions for the full implementation of the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008.

Russia may start a new war against Georgia

Recently, the Online.UA team presented a new interview with the Georgian volunteer and soldier of the International Legion of HUR Ratti "Viking" Burduli.

The warrior immediately addressed an important warning to his compatriots.

According to his conviction, Georgia has a maximum of 3 years left to rebuild the army from scratch and prepare for a new offensive by the Russian invaders.

"Viking" also emphasized that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.