The DIU International Legion fighter Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA that all Georgians should realise that Russia will again invade their country to prevent its entry into the European Union and NATO.
Points of attention
- Important elections in Georgia provide a chance to change the pro-Russian government and join NATO and the European Union.
- Georgians should prepare for a possible Russian invasion and rebuild their army.
- Ratti "Viking" Burduli notices a growing thirst for freedom and justice among his compatriots.
Russia is gradually losing control over Georgia
According to the defender, the realities of life in Georgia are such that different generations speak different languages.
Ratti "Viking" Burduli shows that crucial elections will begin in Georgia in a few months.
They are those who give a chance to change the current pro-Russian government. In addition, there will be more opportunities to join NATO and the European Union.
Georgia must prepare for a new Russian invasion
According to the DIU International Legion fighter, his country will have a maximum of 3 years to rebuild everything from scratch and prepare for the onslaught of the Russian invaders.
Ratti Burduli believes that such a development of events cannot be avoided because everyone knows about the Russian Federation's intentions and plans.
"Viking" also emphasises that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.
According to the soldier, he sees an increasing number of Georgians at rallies and demonstrations who thirst for freedom and justice.
