The DIU International Legion fighter Ratti "Viking" Burduli stated in an interview for Online.UA that all Georgians should realise that Russia will again invade their country to prevent its entry into the European Union and NATO.

Russia is gradually losing control over Georgia

According to the defender, the realities of life in Georgia are such that different generations speak different languages.

My parents' generation—born in the Soviet Union—all speak Russian. My generation already studied English and French at school. There was a choice. And in Georgia, no business is done in Russian. No official document exists in Russian. No one uses it. All our media is in either English or Georgian. Therefore, Russian is now a very unnecessary language in Georgia. Ratti "Viking" Burduli DIU International Legion fighter

Ratti "Viking" Burduli shows that crucial elections will begin in Georgia in a few months.

They are those who give a chance to change the current pro-Russian government. In addition, there will be more opportunities to join NATO and the European Union.

And Russia will not let us go without a war. I'm sure. I think that after that we should quickly return home and start building an army from scratch. Because our army now... They did the same in our country as they did in your country (in Ukraine — ed.) until 2014. They destroyed the army from the inside. And this is exactly the situation we have now. The Georgian army is in such a state that I don't even want to talk about it, notes "Viking". Share

Georgia must prepare for a new Russian invasion

According to the DIU International Legion fighter, his country will have a maximum of 3 years to rebuild everything from scratch and prepare for the onslaught of the Russian invaders.

Ratti Burduli believes that such a development of events cannot be avoided because everyone knows about the Russian Federation's intentions and plans.

"Viking" also emphasises that he is ready to fight to his last breath for his homeland, but he will never endure life in slavery.

Georgia should remember that propaganda and the pro-Russian government are now saying: "What, you want war? See what is happening in Ukraine. Is that what you want?” I will speak frankly— I prefer an endless war to living in slavery and being "at peace" with Russia. Our history is always war. There has never been even 20 years of peace in Georgia in the last 4,000 years. But we always fought for freedom, and Georgia should remember this. Ratti "Viking" Burduli DIU International Legion fighter

According to the soldier, he sees an increasing number of Georgians at rallies and demonstrations who thirst for freedom and justice.