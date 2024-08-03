A loud scandal broke out in NATO due to the actions of General Yakubchyk
Category
Politics
Publication date

A loud scandal broke out in NATO due to the actions of General Yakubchyk

NATO
Читати українською
Source:  Rzeczpospolita

NATO member countries have put forward a demand to shorten the term of office of Polish General Artur Jakubczyk at the headquarters of the Alliance.

Points of attention

  • The Polish general violated the rules of the contest by giving preference to a candidate from his country, which caused a scandal and demands for his resignation.
  • The Ministry of Defense of Poland refuses to respond to the scandal, but it is known that the country's reputation suffers due to the actions of General Jakubczyk in NATO structures.
  • Jakubczyk is one of eight Polish generals in NATO, but he may be fired.

Why can General Yakubchyk be fired

As the journalists managed to find out, the scandal broke out after the Polish general unexpectedly violated the rules of the competition for the position of head of the intelligence policy department in the joint intelligence and security department of the NATO headquarters.

It is important to understand that Artur Yakubczyk was a member of the selection committee.

According to preliminary data, he took advantage of his position and gave preference to one of the candidates who comes from Poland.

Moreover, it is reported that in the Alliance his behavior is characterized as homophobic and racist.

How Poland is commenting on the information about Jakubczyk's probable release

The Ministry of Defense of Poland currently refuses to respond to this scandal in any way.

According to one of the insiders in the defense department, Poland's reputation is suffering, and it is not known whether the country will be able to maintain its position in NATO.

It is important to understand that Artur Jakubczyk is one of the eight Polish generals in the Alliance structures.

In addition, it is emphasized that he previously served as the deputy commander of the 18th mechanized division, whose commander from 2018 to 2022 was General Yaroslav Gromadzinsky.

A year ago, Gromadzinsky became the commander of the Eurocorps in Strasbourg, but he too was dismissed before the end of his term.

It comes after the Military Counterintelligence Service launched a review in late March that found the general "did not warrant secrecy."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia can attack NATO. General Breuer announced a new forecast
Carsten Breuer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dozens of scientists called on NATO to grant membership to Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky and Jens Stoltenberg
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel calls for Turkey to be excluded from NATO after Erdogan's comments
Flags of Israel

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?