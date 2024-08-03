NATO member countries have put forward a demand to shorten the term of office of Polish General Artur Jakubczyk at the headquarters of the Alliance.

Why can General Yakubchyk be fired

As the journalists managed to find out, the scandal broke out after the Polish general unexpectedly violated the rules of the competition for the position of head of the intelligence policy department in the joint intelligence and security department of the NATO headquarters.

It is important to understand that Artur Yakubczyk was a member of the selection committee.

According to preliminary data, he took advantage of his position and gave preference to one of the candidates who comes from Poland.

Moreover, it is reported that in the Alliance his behavior is characterized as homophobic and racist.

How Poland is commenting on the information about Jakubczyk's probable release

The Ministry of Defense of Poland currently refuses to respond to this scandal in any way.

According to one of the insiders in the defense department, Poland's reputation is suffering, and it is not known whether the country will be able to maintain its position in NATO.

It is important to understand that Artur Jakubczyk is one of the eight Polish generals in the Alliance structures.

In addition, it is emphasized that he previously served as the deputy commander of the 18th mechanized division, whose commander from 2018 to 2022 was General Yaroslav Gromadzinsky.

A year ago, Gromadzinsky became the commander of the Eurocorps in Strasbourg, but he too was dismissed before the end of his term.