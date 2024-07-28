Dozens of Western scientists have written an open letter to NATO representatives with a call to grant membership to Ukraine.
Western scientists call on NATO to grant Ukraine membership in the Alliance
In the letter, Western scientists note that inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance will be a decisive step in abandoning the appeasement policy of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and returning to the requirements of international law and the protection of human rights.
The Czech Republic warns Western countries about the danger from Russia
Czech intelligence is convinced that Russia, China and Iran pose a threat to the security of Europe.
As the head of the Security and Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) Michal Kudelk notes, the world is boiling and moving dangerously on the verge of a global collision.
Among the current threats to Europe, the head of counterintelligence of the Czech Republic named the threat from Russian imperialism, sabotage and intelligence operations of Russia, China and Iran.
According to him, among the threats are also propaganda, migration, the threat of Islamic terrorism, in particular the growth of right-wing extremism, illegal arms trade, cyber attacks or possible abuse of artificial intelligence.
Already in 5-8 years, the Russian army can launch an invasion of NATO territory. This was warned by the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer.
