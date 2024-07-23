Already in 5-8 years, the Russian army can launch an invasion of NATO territory. This was warned by the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer.
- The Russian army is targeting the West and producing a large number of additional tanks every year.
- Andrzej Duda emphasizes the need to increase the level of defense spending by the member states of the Alliance to prevent a possible attack by Russia.
- NATO must be prepared for a possible Russian invasion in the coming years and improve its defense strategies.
A Russian war against the Alliance is quite likely
According to the general, as of today, he really records the increase of military power by the aggressor country, writes n-tv .
The fact that "the Russian army is oriented towards the West" cannot be ignored either.
As Carsten Breuer notes, his new forecast is based on his own analysis, data from German intelligence, as well as Berlin's armed forces.
In addition, the general emphasized that he always pays attention to what the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says.
He also added that the Russian army produces 1,000 to 1,500 additional tanks every year.
Against this background, it is important to understand that the 5 largest European NATO member countries have only half of this number in their arsenal.
Duda also warned about a possible Russian invasion of NATO territory
According to Polish leader Andrzej Duda, this could happen as early as 2026-27.
That is why he strongly urged the member states of the Alliance to increase the necessary threshold of defense spending of the countries from 2 to 3 percent of GDP.
According to the President of Poland, this is currently a "matter of common sense".
In addition, Andrzej Duda once again called on the States to continue supporting Ukraine, as its defeat could become a tragedy for the whole world.
