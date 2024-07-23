When Russia can attack NATO. General Breuer announced a new forecast

Already in 5-8 years, the Russian army can launch an invasion of NATO territory. This was warned by the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer.

A Russian war against the Alliance is quite likely

According to the general, as of today, he really records the increase of military power by the aggressor country, writes n-tv .

The fact that "the Russian army is oriented towards the West" cannot be ignored either.

In five to eight years, Moscow's armed forces will be equipped with the material base and personnel to launch an attack on NATO territory. Karsten Broer Inspector General of the Armed Forces of Germany

As Carsten Breuer notes, his new forecast is based on his own analysis, data from German intelligence, as well as Berlin's armed forces.

In addition, the general emphasized that he always pays attention to what the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, says.

He also added that the Russian army produces 1,000 to 1,500 additional tanks every year.

Against this background, it is important to understand that the 5 largest European NATO member countries have only half of this number in their arsenal.

Duda also warned about a possible Russian invasion of NATO territory

According to Polish leader Andrzej Duda, this could happen as early as 2026-27.

That is why he strongly urged the member states of the Alliance to increase the necessary threshold of defense spending of the countries from 2 to 3 percent of GDP.

According to the President of Poland, this is currently a "matter of common sense".

New reports are appearing, and I recently saw a report by German experts, according to which, perhaps, at the turn of 2026 and 2027, Putin, having transferred his economy to military rails, will have such a military potential (...) that he will be able to attack NATO. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

In addition, Andrzej Duda once again called on the States to continue supporting Ukraine, as its defeat could become a tragedy for the whole world.