AFU has an excellent warfare strategy against Russia, US top general says

The armed forces of Ukraine have an excellent strategy for waging war against Russia. This opinion was expressed by the commander-in-chief of the NATO forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

NATO notices the significant successes of the Armed Forces on the battlefield

As Cavoli notes, the further development of the war will directly depend on the ability to "generate force."

First of all, it is about which party will be able to accumulate "quality power faster and take advantage of it while there is a window of opportunity."

The NATO general draws attention to the fact that, as of today, the soldiers of the Armed Forces generate such power and have learned how to build their strategy successfully.

For the past few months, the Ukrainians have been focused on protecting the eastern territories, preventing Russia from freely using Crimea and southern Ukraine to attack, maintaining its access to the Black Sea and generating power. So, I think they have a great strategy. It is only a matter of continuing its implementation. Christopher Cavoli Commander-in-Chief of the NATO Joint Forces

Cavoli also emphasized that the main part of the "power generation" for the Armed Forces currently depends on the EU and NATO countries.

That is why Kyiv's allies should focus on accumulating and producing sufficient equipment and weapons.

Video of the battles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction:

What will happen after Ukraine's victory in the war

The NATO general once again reminded that "the outcome of hostilities in Ukraine is vital for the future of European and world security."

In addition, Cavoli advised not to "nurture any illusions" regarding the quick end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

He believes the problems with Russia will not go away even when the Armed Forces defeat the invaders on the battlefield.