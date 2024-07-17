Ukraine, NATO approve Strategic Review of Defence Procurement
Ukraine, NATO approve Strategic Review of Defence Procurement

Ukraine, NATO approve Strategic Review of Defence Procurement
Ukraine and the Alliance approved the Strategic Review of Defence Procurement. From now on, Ukraine's defence purchases will be made following the best Euro-Atlantic practices.

Points of attention

  • The strategic review of defense procurement has 21 recommendations to improve the effectiveness of the provision of the armed forces in war and peace.
  • The review includes ensuring the interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO defense procurement, developing long-term planning and normalizing the level of secrecy.
  • Clear deadlines for the implementation of the Strategic Review will allow monitoring the success of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic progress.
  • Ukraine and NATO plan to cooperate in studying the unique Ukrainian experience in the organization of procurement and logistics in conditions of war.

Which includes the Strategic Defence Procurement Review

It is noted that the Strategic Review of Defense Procurement contains 21 recommendations for improving the efficiency of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine both during martial law and peacetime.

In particular, they include:

  • ensuring the interoperability of defence procurements of Ukraine and NATO;

  • development of long-term planning in procurement;

  • improvement of procedures for the conclusion of direct agreements and organization of tender purchases;

  • normalization of the level of secrecy of defence purchases.

The main value of the Strategic Procurement Review is that it has clear deadlines for implementation, and therefore it will allow both Ukrainian society and international partners to monitor the success of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic progress, said the Director of the Department of Procurement Policy of the Ministry of Defence Hlib Kanevskyy.

The review also points out the leading role of the parliament in matters of civilian democratic control and the lessons-learned mechanism. At the same time, the recommendations have a bilateral nature of cooperation — partners from NATO countries will also study the unique Ukrainian experience of organizing procurement and logistics in wartime conditions.

Cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

Recently, during the summit in Washington, NATO member states decided to create a new structure to coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

Also, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance will create a permanent structure to organize the supply of weapons to Ukraine and their financing.

