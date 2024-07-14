At a time when Ukraine heroically continues to fight for its independence in the face of Russian armed aggression, Western partners still do not dare to take decisive action against the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- NATO lacks a concrete plan to defeat the Russian Federation, posing risks to Ukraine's independence and European security.
- Western partners show hesitancy in confronting Russia, raising concerns about the future of Ukraine and NATO's effectiveness.
- The article highlights the importance of focusing NATO's efforts on confronting Russia on Europe's eastern borders to ensure security in the region.
- Challenges within NATO, including disagreements over global issues like Gaza and Ukraine, and the rise of China as a military supporter of Russia's war create further complexity.
- Emphasizing the need for NATO to shift focus from new global challenges and prioritize decisively confronting Russia to prevent potential dire consequences for Ukraine and the alliance.
Why NATO avoids a wider confrontation with the Russian Federation
The publication notes that although the Western partners agree that Russia's defeat in the criminal war against Ukraine is a key guarantee of the future security of the EU and the countries of the Euro-Atlantic space, NATO's plan for Ukraine only provides for help in survival, not victory over the aggressor country.
According to the former US ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker, uncertainty remains in Washington about the future of Ukraine.
Journalists of the publication emphasize that Western NATO partners face a number of important and critical problems.
Alliance members argue over Gaza, as well as Ukraine.
Why NATO does not have unity regarding global challenges
And now China has added to this, whose military support for Putin's war has been condemned.
According to the authors of the material, NATO should stop hustling in search of new global challenges and missions and focus on confronting Russia on the Eastern European borders.
