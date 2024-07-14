At a time when Ukraine heroically continues to fight for its independence in the face of Russian armed aggression, Western partners still do not dare to take decisive action against the aggressor country.

Why NATO avoids a wider confrontation with the Russian Federation

The publication notes that although the Western partners agree that Russia's defeat in the criminal war against Ukraine is a key guarantee of the future security of the EU and the countries of the Euro-Atlantic space, NATO's plan for Ukraine only provides for help in survival, not victory over the aggressor country.

They have no plan to defeat Russia. Moreover, it seems that they are afraid of her. This is an open invitation to President Vladimir Putin to resume aggression in Eastern Europe, the authors of the article emphasize.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and NATO leadership

According to the former US ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker, uncertainty remains in Washington about the future of Ukraine.

When the dust settles after all the motorcades leave Washington, Ukraine will be as uncertain as it was before the summit. Fierce battles on the front lines, daily attacks by Russian bombers and drones on the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure, Putin who believes he can still win, Volker emphasizes.

Journalists of the publication emphasize that Western NATO partners face a number of important and critical problems.

Alliance members argue over Gaza, as well as Ukraine.

Why NATO does not have unity regarding global challenges

And now China has added to this, whose military support for Putin's war has been condemned.

The most obvious source of tension is the changing distribution of world power. China has become... a formidable rival... Today, Asia occupies a larger share of the US's attention, and Europe - a smaller one. As a result, the transatlantic allies are gradually moving away from each other. At the same time, efforts aimed at ensuring that NATO, and not just the US, play a more significant role in the Indo-Pacific region have limited opportunities, and European NATO members will not be able to greatly influence the balance of power in Asia, even if they want to, - explains Harvard University professor Stephen Walt.

According to the authors of the material, NATO should stop hustling in search of new global challenges and missions and focus on confronting Russia on the Eastern European borders.