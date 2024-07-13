Oh my f**king God. The EU is shocked by Biden's speech at the NATO summit

European leaders in private conversations are outraged by the scandalous speech of the American leader Joe Biden, which was full of slander and mistakes.
Points of attention
- European diplomats are exploring the possibility of contacts with Donald Trump's team in the event of his return to power.
- The EU is actively discussing Biden's health and the fatal decisions he may make.
- Biden's speeches become the object of controversy and negatively affect his international reputation.
The EU is losing hope for Biden's victory
Biden's allies in Europe are shocked by the fact that the head of the White House during a speech at the NATO summit introduced the president of Ukraine as "Putin" and called Vice President Kamala Harris "Trump".
One of the media insiders shared his reaction
European politicians and diplomats froze on stage when they heard Biden's strange statements, but continued to imitate laughter and applause.
It is important to understand that at the official level, no one expressed their claims to the US president and his team.
EU leaders are already trying to establish ties with Trump's people
Another European diplomat, who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity, said his colleagues are already doing everything they can to establish contacts with those who could become part of Donald Trump's team if he wins the US election.
According to another insider, such contacts have been going on for over a year and are not directly related to the latest scandalous statements of the American leader.
An official from Great Britain voiced a forecast that before the elections in the USA they will now talk primarily about Biden's health, and also added that "he is also becoming a laughing stock around the world."
