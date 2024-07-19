NATO Mission to Aid Coordinating for Ukraine to start its work in September

The new NATO structure, which will coordinate the supply of weapons and training of the Ukrainian armed forces from Wiesbaden, Germany, will begin its work in September.

The NATO aid coordination mission to Ukraine will number 700 people

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this before the start of the summit of the European Political Community in Great Britain.

The heads of state and government of NATO countries decided on the mission during the summit in Washington. Last week, the structure formally started its work.

I am pleased to announce that the command will be operational in September. The mission will consist of 700 people led by a three-star general. It will provide support and assistance to Ukraine in the security field and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

In addition to the NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden, the new structure will also have branches in Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, as well as a group in Mons, Belgium, where NATO's Supreme Commander for Europe, Christopher Cavoli, is based.

NATO has appointed a senior representative to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as senior representative in Ukraine.

Patrick Turner previously served at various times as NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Operations, Defense Policy and Planning, and held a number of senior government posts in the UK.

It is expected that Turner will start performing his duties in Kyiv in September of this year.

Patrick Turner brings years of leadership and experience to this position. As a dedicated public servant, he has a strong track record of delivering results. I am confident that he will fulfill this important role very well as NATO continues to increase its support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

The fact that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine became known from the results of the 75th summit of the Alliance, which was held in Washington from July 9 to 11.