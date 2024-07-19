NATO Mission to Aid Coordinating for Ukraine to start its work in September
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

NATO Mission to Aid Coordinating for Ukraine to start its work in September

NATO mission
Читати українською

The new NATO structure, which will coordinate the supply of weapons and training of the Ukrainian armed forces from Wiesbaden, Germany, will begin its work in September.

Points of attention

  • The created NATO mission will coordinate assistance and support to Ukraine in the security sphere from September this year.
  • The new structure of the mission will have 700 people headed by a three-star general.
  • Patrick Turner has been appointed as NATO's senior representative in Ukraine and will begin his duties in Kyiv in September.
  • According to a statement from the NATO Secretary General, Patrick Turner has a strong track record of delivering results and will excel in the role.

The NATO aid coordination mission to Ukraine will number 700 people

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this before the start of the summit of the European Political Community in Great Britain.

The heads of state and government of NATO countries decided on the mission during the summit in Washington. Last week, the structure formally started its work.

I am pleased to announce that the command will be operational in September. The mission will consist of 700 people led by a three-star general. It will provide support and assistance to Ukraine in the security field and coordinate the efforts of NATO allies.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

In addition to the NATO headquarters in Wiesbaden, the new structure will also have branches in Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, as well as a group in Mons, Belgium, where NATO's Supreme Commander for Europe, Christopher Cavoli, is based.

NATO has appointed a senior representative to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as senior representative in Ukraine.

Patrick Turner previously served at various times as NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Operations, Defense Policy and Planning, and held a number of senior government posts in the UK.

It is expected that Turner will start performing his duties in Kyiv in September of this year.

Patrick Turner brings years of leadership and experience to this position. As a dedicated public servant, he has a strong track record of delivering results. I am confident that he will fulfill this important role very well as NATO continues to increase its support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

The fact that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine became known from the results of the 75th summit of the Alliance, which was held in Washington from July 9 to 11.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO still has no plan for defeating the Russian Federation — The Guardian
Vladimir Zelensky at the NATO summit in Washington
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine, NATO approve Strategic Review of Defence Procurement
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine, NATO approve Strategic Review of Defence Procurement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO announces new head of Alliance representation in Ukraine
NATO
NATO announces new head of Alliance representation in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?