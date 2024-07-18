NATO announces new head of Alliance representation in Ukraine

What is known about the NATO special representative in Ukraine

Patrick Turner previously served at various times as NATO's Assistant Secretary-General for Operations, Defense Policy and Planning and held several senior government posts in the UK.

It is expected that Turner will start performing his duties already in September of this year in Kyiv.

Patrick Turner brings years of leadership and experience to the role. As a committed public servant, he has a strong track record of delivering results. I am sure he will excel in this important role as NATO continues to step up its support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. Share

The fact that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine became known from the results of the 75th summit of the Alliance, which was held in Washington from July 9 to 11.

The senior NATO representative in Ukraine will help in the work on reforms and changes necessary for joining the Alliance. He will report on Ukraine's progress to Brussels and to the new command in Wiesbaden (NSATU), which is being created to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops.

What is known about this year's NATO summit

In addition to the members of the Alliance, foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries were invited to the event. Among the famous participants are the heads of foreign affairs of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine was also present at the summit.

Following the results of the summit, NATO members announced Ukraine's "concrete" progress in reforms. The bloc called Ukraine's accession to the Alliance "irreversible" and assured support on the way to Euro-Atlantic integration. The decisions adopted at the summit are a "bridge" to Ukraine's membership in the bloc. There is no specific framework for membership in the final declaration.

NATO members also agreed on a €40 billion aid plan for Ukraine in 2025—the bloc has committed itself. The United States will cover half of this amount, and the Allies will cover the other half. The money will be used for military aid, related orders and goods, and training.