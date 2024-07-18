NATO announces new head of Alliance representation in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as senior representative in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The senior representative will assist Ukraine in work on reforms and preparations for joining NATO.
- At the NATO summit, a decision was made to provide additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of 40 billion euros in 2025.
- According to the results of the summit, NATO members supported Ukraine's path to Euro-Atlantic integration.
- Ukraine will receive military aid from NATO member states, including air defense systems from Germany, Romania, the Netherlands, the United States, and others.
What is known about the NATO special representative in Ukraine
Patrick Turner previously served at various times as NATO's Assistant Secretary-General for Operations, Defense Policy and Planning and held several senior government posts in the UK.
It is expected that Turner will start performing his duties already in September of this year in Kyiv.
The fact that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine became known from the results of the 75th summit of the Alliance, which was held in Washington from July 9 to 11.
The senior NATO representative in Ukraine will help in the work on reforms and changes necessary for joining the Alliance. He will report on Ukraine's progress to Brussels and to the new command in Wiesbaden (NSATU), which is being created to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops.
What is known about this year's NATO summit
In addition to the members of the Alliance, foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries were invited to the event. Among the famous participants are the heads of foreign affairs of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine was also present at the summit.
Following the results of the summit, NATO members announced Ukraine's "concrete" progress in reforms. The bloc called Ukraine's accession to the Alliance "irreversible" and assured support on the way to Euro-Atlantic integration. The decisions adopted at the summit are a "bridge" to Ukraine's membership in the bloc. There is no specific framework for membership in the final declaration.
NATO members also agreed on a €40 billion aid plan for Ukraine in 2025—the bloc has committed itself. The United States will cover half of this amount, and the Allies will cover the other half. The money will be used for military aid, related orders and goods, and training.
In addition, following the results of the summit, several countries decided to transfer additional air defense to Ukraine: two Patriot batteries will be transferred to Germany and Romania, one to the Netherlands together with its partners, and one more to the United States. Italy will provide the SAMP-T system. The US and allies will deliver NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T and Gepard in the coming months.
