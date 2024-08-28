Stoltenberg urgently convenes a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

On August 28, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, will urgently convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. In this way, he will respond to the request of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.

What will be discussed during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

The spokeswoman of the Secretary General, Fara Dahlalla, made a statement on this matter.

She officially confirmed that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on August 28 will be held at the level of permanent representatives.

As Fara Dahlalla noted, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, intends to inform the members of the Alliance via video link about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs for forces and means.

In addition, Jens Stoltenberg's spokeswoman added that the meeting will take place after "the wave of recent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure."

NATO members have provided significant support to Ukrainian air defense and are committed to further strengthening Ukraine's defense, Fara Dahlalla emphasized. Share

Russia has significantly increased terror against Ukraine

As already mentioned earlier, on August 26, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out the most massive combined attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

The Russian invaders launched 236 aerial attack weapons over Ukraine, the victims of which were civilians in different parts of the country.

Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy 102 missiles and 99 attack drones of the enemy.

It is worth noting that on the night of August 27, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with 10 missiles of various types and 81 Shahed attack drones, five cruise missiles and 60 drones were destroyed.