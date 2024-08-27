NEC "Ukrenergo" presented a reduced schedule of power outages during Wednesday, August 28.
Points of attention
- NEC Ukrenergo has introduced a reduced schedule of power outages for August 28 in all regions of Ukraine, with 2 rounds of blackouts simultaneously applied.
- Consumers are advised to conserve electricity and avoid running powerful electrical appliances concurrently to help manage the blackout duration, which can range from 4 hours to over 12 hours depending on the number of shifts.
- Non-critical infrastructure consumers are categorized into 6 queues based on the level of restrictions on disconnection, with the blackout schedule on August 28 being lighter compared to the previous day's.
- The blackout duration is determined by the number of queues for disconnection, with different rounds leading to varying hours of restrictions, such as 4 hours for one round and more than 12 hours for four rounds.
- Ukrenergo encourages Ukrainians to stay informed about the blackout schedule for August 28, in which 2 turns of blackouts will be implemented throughout the day across all regions of Ukraine.
What is known about the blackout schedule for Wednesday, August 28
The department called on Ukrainians to save electricity and not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time.
At the same time, the restrictions on Wednesday will be lighter than on Tuesday, when they limited up to 4 queues of consumers at the same time.
What is known about the duration of the absence of light depending on the number of queues for disconnection
Consumers of each region, which do not belong to the list of critical infrastructure objects, are divided into 6 queues. Applying limits to three queues means that half of consumers in each region are on hourly outage schedules. Four queues - restrictions up to 70% of consumers in each region. When oblenergo applies one round of blackout schedules, it means 4 hours of restrictions per day, two rounds - 8 hours of restrictions, three rounds - 12 hours of restrictions, four rounds - more than 12 hours of restrictions.