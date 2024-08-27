What is known about the blackout schedule for Wednesday, August 28

According to the information of "Ukrenergo", during August 28, during the whole day in all regions of Ukraine, 2 turns of blackouts will be applied at the same time.

On August 28, oblenergo will apply measures to limit consumption. During the whole day, there will be two rounds of shutdowns in all regions, - it is noted in the statement of "Ukrenergo". Share

The department called on Ukrainians to save electricity and not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time.

At the same time, the restrictions on Wednesday will be lighter than on Tuesday, when they limited up to 4 queues of consumers at the same time.

What is known about the duration of the absence of light depending on the number of queues for disconnection