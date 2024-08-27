The death toll has increased due to Russia's attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih

As of the evening of August 27, it is already known about three dead civilians as a result of the Russian invaders' attack on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders attacked the Aurora hotel in Kryvyi Rih.
- According to the latest data, at least three people died.
- As a result of the Russian attack on the city, 8 shops, 14 high-rise buildings and dozens of cars were damaged.
The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — the latest details
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city and the region, as well as the analysis of debris.
According to him, the enemy hit the Aurora hotel, where many people were.
It is also worth noting that the Russian invaders this time struck civilians with ballistics.
In addition, Lysak added that 8 shops and cafes, 14 high-rise buildings and about two dozen cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.
What is known about the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region
On August 27, the Nikopol region also came under attack from the enemy.
According to Serhiy Lysak, one civilian was killed in the Marganets community.
According to the specified information, he is 70 years old. A private house, 6 outbuildings, and a car were damaged there.
