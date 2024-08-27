The death toll has increased due to Russia's attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih

As of the evening of August 27, it is already known about three dead civilians as a result of the Russian invaders' attack on a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — the latest details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city and the region, as well as the analysis of debris.

According to him, the enemy hit the Aurora hotel, where many people were.

Three people have already died as a result of the night rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. One more person remains missing. Rescuers continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, Lysak wrote. Share

It is also worth noting that the Russian invaders this time struck civilians with ballistics.

In addition, Lysak added that 8 shops and cafes, 14 high-rise buildings and about two dozen cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.

What is known about the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region

On August 27, the Nikopol region also came under attack from the enemy.

According to Serhiy Lysak, one civilian was killed in the Marganets community.

According to the specified information, he is 70 years old. A private house, 6 outbuildings, and a car were damaged there.

In Myrivska, Pokrovska and Chervonogrigorivska communities and Nikopol, the infrastructure, administrative building and museum were damaged. And 2 more houses, power lines and a gas pipeline. But, fortunately, without victims and victims. In total, the district survived almost two dozen shellings. The Russians bombarded populated areas with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. Targeting was also done by drones. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA