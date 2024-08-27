The massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine resulted in the death of seven people and wounding of 47 people
Ukraine
The massive attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine resulted in the death of seven people and wounding of 47 people

State Emergency Service
Odeshchyna
Seven people were killed in Ukraine as a result of a massive air attack by Russian troops on August 26. Another 47 citizens were injured, including four children.

  • Seven people lost their lives in Ukraine due to a massive air attack by Russian troops, with 47 individuals sustaining injuries, including four children.
  • The State Emergency Service has successfully managed to eliminate the aftermath of the attack, mobilizing around 740 workers and 176 pieces of equipment to aid in the rescue operations.
  • Law enforcement officials are documenting the atrocities perpetrated by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26: 7 dead, 47 wounded

In total, as a result of the attack on Ukraine, 7 people died (of which 2 died in the hospital) and 47 were injured, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Victims after the attack of the Russian Federation in Lutsk

The State Emergency Service informed that, as of this time, the work after the massive strike has been completed at all locations.

In particular, the disassembly of the emergency building structures of the damaged five-story residential building in Lutsk was completed.

Rescuers extinguished 22 fires and rescued two people during the day.

In total, about 740 employees of the State Emergency Service and 176 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling.

Russia attacked Odeshchyna with missiles

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, the target of the Russian terrorists was the energy and civil infrastructure of the region. As a result of the attack, four people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy.

Three victims, including a child, were hospitalized in a moderate condition. They are provided with all necessary assistance.

Lifeguard in Odesa

Private houses and a large number of motor vehicles were also damaged as a result of falling rocket fragments. There are also power outages in Odesa district.

All relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another crime committed by the aggressor against the civilian population, Oleg Kiper said.

