Rammstein-24. Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Canada

The aid package was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair on September 6 at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format.
Points of attention
Canada will provide missile engines and warheads to Ukraine
Aid will arrive in Poland in the coming months.
CRV-7 rocket engines were previously used by the Canadian Air Force on CF-18 fighter jets, but they were retired.
Canada will also transfer 970 C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols from its stockpiles.
At the request of Ukraine, Blair also announced the allocation by Canada of decommissioned chassis from 29 M113 and 64 Coyote LAV armored personnel carriers. It is planned that in Ukraine they will be repurposed or taken for spare parts.
Canada will transfer the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine
Canada announced its intention to transfer the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine at a cost of over $300 million on January 10, 2023.
This was supposed to allow Canada to bypass the requirement to obtain US permission to re-export NASAMS to Ukraine.
However, the implementation of this project ran into a number of bureaucratic obstacles that slowed down its implementation. In addition, each NASAMS system takes about two years to manufacture.
