Canada will allocate 15 million dollars for the return of children kidnapped by Russia to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced that the country will allocate 15 million dollars for the return and reintegration of Ukrainian children who were abducted and transported to the territory of Russia.
According to Justin Trudeau, this funding will also improve access to justice for survivors of war crimes. He stated this during a speech at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
At the beginning of the speech, Trudeau noted that Father's Day is celebrated this weekend in most countries, stressing that not every father in Ukraine will be able to celebrate it with his children.
He also mentioned that the occupiers put Ukrainian children on Russian adoption websites.
Why it is important to watch the movie "Mutilated Childhood"
A year ago, the Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" was released.
In the center of the plot is the theme of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
