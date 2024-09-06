The month of the Kursk operation. Zelenskyi named the main successes of Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi summed up the results of the first month of the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna of the Russian Federation, which started on August 6 and continues to this day.

The Kursk operation is gaining momentum

Today is exactly one month since the start of our operation in the Kursk region of Russia. This is the border from which Putin was preparing to spread the war to Ukrainian territory. He was preparing to launch a new offensive against our city of Sumy. We have turned the game around and are forcing the war into Russian territory thanks to our counteroffensive Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that, as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine control 1,300 square kilometers in the Kursk region, where more than 100 settlements are located.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a large part of this territory was simply abandoned by Russian troops. They simply fled when they saw the approach of our troops.

What is also important to understand is that during the first month of the counteroffensive in Kurshchyna, the Russian army lost approximately 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded.

What is important to know about the Kursk operation

The defense forces of Ukraine launched a powerful counteroffensive on the territory of the Russian Federation on August 6, 2024.

On August 10, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that the war had finally been pushed onto the territory of the aggressor country.

Hundreds of Russian invaders surrendered to Ukrainian forces in a matter of weeks.

As Volodymyr Zelensky recently explained, he and his team intended to create a buffer zone to stand in the way of Russian military operations against Ukraine.