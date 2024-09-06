According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, 30 people have already been injured in Pavlograd as a result of the criminal attack by the occupation army of the Russian Federation, including children.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on Pavlograd

30 victims in Pavlograd. Three of them are children. In addition to the 9-year-old girl, 11-year-old and 4-year-old boys suffered as a result of the rocket attack on the city, Lysak notes. Share

Representatives of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA note that two victims are currently in a serious condition in the hospital.

It is known about one dead person, as well as fires provoked by the attack of the Russian Federation on Pavlograd.

An apartment was on fire in one of the high-rise buildings. Firefighters extinguished the fire and saved five people, Lysak reports. Share

What is known about the details of the Russian attack on Pavlograd

At 9:35 an air alert was announced in a number of regions — Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. The military was informed about the threat of ballistics.

Around 9:52, residents of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, were urged to go to shelters.

A high-speed target on Pavlograd from the Donetsk region was reported. Later, another high-speed target was spotted in the Kharkiv region in the direction of the same Pavlograd.

On the morning of September 6, not only Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack, Kharkiv region was also affected. There, Russia hit Lyubotin, there is destruction of private houses in the settlement, three people sought medical help.

He confirmed this information Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv OVA. He added that doctors received complaints from 42-year-old and 65-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl. All refused hospitalization.