"Azov" liberated part of New York and rescued Ukrainian soldiers from the encirclement

Azov
Source:  AZOV

12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" reports on new successes during the defense and liberation of the Donetsk region. Now the defenders, together with the adjacent units, are fighting against the Russian invaders in the village of New York.

Points of attention

  • The “Azov” Brigade rescued Ukrainian soldiers from the encirclement and freed part of New York from the Russian invaders.
  • The Russian invaders conducted 15 assaults on this part of the front, but the Azovians stopped the enemy.
  • The senior sergeant “Buffalo” revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NGU brigade.

Azov residents were able to partially de-occupy the village of New York

Since the situation in the Toretsk direction remains extremely difficult and tense, the Azovians joined the defensive and offensive actions directly in the settlement of New York and its surroundings.

At the time of the brigade's involvement in hostilities in the direction, the situation on the battle line was catastrophic. But thanks to the high morale, courage and professionalism of the brigade's fighters, "Azov" managed to stabilize the situation, regain control of a part of New York and unblock the Defense Forces, which were surrounded by the enemy, the brigade's official statement says.

Azov draws attention to the fact that the situation is still tense.

So, during the past day, the Russian invaders conducted 15 assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility, but the soldiers were able to repel all enemy attacks.

As the Azov residents point out, the Russian army has stated many times that they have completely captured New York, but this is just another information manipulation by the enemy.

The defense forces control part of the settlement and are doing everything possible to liberate Ukrainian territories. We ask the media and society not to trust hostile propaganda regarding the actions of the Defense Forces. Believe in "Azov" and help the army with all your might, the brigade urged.

The senior sergeant "Buyvol" revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NSU brigade

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" told what rules absolutely all soldiers of this brigade follow.

The soldier frankly admits that he considers every Azov man his brother, because the brigade has become a family for everyone.

In addition, it has a clear rule: all the merits of "Azov" are your merits, all the mistakes of "Azov" are your mistakes.

How to interpret it? A young man, a recruit, for example, goes in a good military uniform, in Azov uniform. On his back is written "Azov — special purpose unit". He walks down the street, people look at him and do not know about his combat experience. They think: "Oh, Azovets! He probably fought in Mariupol." Or they say: "Oh, Azovets! He probably fought in the Serebryansky Forest. Powerful!".

"Buffalo"

"Buffalo"

Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

