12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" reports on new successes during the defense and liberation of the Donetsk region. Now the defenders, together with the adjacent units, are fighting against the Russian invaders in the village of New York.
Points of attention
- The “Azov” Brigade rescued Ukrainian soldiers from the encirclement and freed part of New York from the Russian invaders.
- The Russian invaders conducted 15 assaults on this part of the front, but the Azovians stopped the enemy.
- The senior sergeant “Buffalo” revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NGU brigade.
Azov residents were able to partially de-occupy the village of New York
Since the situation in the Toretsk direction remains extremely difficult and tense, the Azovians joined the defensive and offensive actions directly in the settlement of New York and its surroundings.
Azov draws attention to the fact that the situation is still tense.
So, during the past day, the Russian invaders conducted 15 assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility, but the soldiers were able to repel all enemy attacks.
As the Azov residents point out, the Russian army has stated many times that they have completely captured New York, but this is just another information manipulation by the enemy.
The senior sergeant "Buyvol" revealed the ideology of the "Azov" NSU brigade
In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" told what rules absolutely all soldiers of this brigade follow.
The soldier frankly admits that he considers every Azov man his brother, because the brigade has become a family for everyone.
In addition, it has a clear rule: all the merits of "Azov" are your merits, all the mistakes of "Azov" are your mistakes.
