According to the newly elected Minister of Defense of Great Britain, John Geely, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has driven the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a dead end, because he has not known what to do for a month.
- Ukraine is conducting an extremely successful Kursk operation.
- Putin left part of his border defenseless, and now he does not know what to do with the advance of Ukrainian soldiers.
- The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain calls the support of Ukraine his priority.
John Healy is impressed by the new successes of the Ukrainian soldiers
According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, unwavering support for Ukraine is currently his "number one priority".
He made this statement on board a Royal Air Force plane on his way to Germany, where he participated in a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.
The minister also drew attention to the fact that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region definitely "drove Putin into a dead end".
As Gili pointed out, the Russian dictator simply left part of his border unprotected, and now he does not know what to do when Ukrainian soldiers are gradually advancing deep into enemy territory.
According to journalist insiders, John Gealy's ambition is to be considered the British government's "Mr. Ukraine".
What is known about the new meeting of Rammstein"
The 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, known as the Rammstein format, will be held on September 6 at the same name air base of the US Armed Forces in Germany.
What is important to understand is that this is the first meeting in this format since June 13, during which ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense were discussed.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already arrived at the meeting and announced his plans to visit Italy.
