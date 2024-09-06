According to the newly elected Minister of Defense of Great Britain, John Geely, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine has driven the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a dead end, because he has not known what to do for a month.

John Healy is impressed by the new successes of the Ukrainian soldiers

According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, unwavering support for Ukraine is currently his "number one priority".

He made this statement on board a Royal Air Force plane on his way to Germany, where he participated in a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

I am proud that the UK has come together in support of Ukraine and I was determined, and Keir Starmer was determined, to continue this with a Labor government. John Healy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain

The minister also drew attention to the fact that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region definitely "drove Putin into a dead end".

As Gili pointed out, the Russian dictator simply left part of his border unprotected, and now he does not know what to do when Ukrainian soldiers are gradually advancing deep into enemy territory.

According to journalist insiders, John Gealy's ambition is to be considered the British government's "Mr. Ukraine".

What is known about the new meeting of Rammstein"

The 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, known as the Rammstein format, will be held on September 6 at the same name air base of the US Armed Forces in Germany.

What is important to understand is that this is the first meeting in this format since June 13, during which ways to strengthen Ukraine's air defense were discussed.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already arrived at the meeting and announced his plans to visit Italy.