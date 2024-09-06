German oppositionists believe that the "decisive phase" of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is currently underway, which is why they are calling on the international community to immediately strengthen support for the Armed Forces.
Germany urges not to forget about aid to Ukraine
Johann Vadeful, the representative of the Christian Democratic Union on defense issues, made a statement on this occasion.
He announced the clear position of the German opposition on the eve of the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine issues at the US Air Force base in Ramstein.
In addition, Johann Vadeful began to publicly demand that the federal government immediately "come together" and transfer new powerful aid to Kyiv.
According to the German oppositionist, "we are currently in the decisive phase of the war", so Ukraine cannot afford a "decline".
The politician also drew attention to the fact that the White House cannot yet make further commitments through the election campaign.
Zelenskyi arrived at Ramstein Air Base
The President of Ukraine announced this on September 6 around 11:00 AM. It is there that he will take part in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.
It is worth noting that the head of state will participate in the meeting of the group and will meet with the defense ministers of the USA and Germany, Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius.
He will also hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
