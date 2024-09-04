The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during an evening video address on September 4, announced that the Defence Forces continue to carry out tasks in the Kursk region. At the same time, fierce battles are taking place on several front lines.

The greatest achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Defence forces continue to conduct operations on the territory of the border region of Russia and capture Russian soldiers. The Armed Forces fulfil all the assigned tasks.

As of now, this operation of ours continues to be the largest replenishment of the exchange fund due to a single direction Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

Zelenskiy also talked about the signing of the agreement on security guarantees with Ireland. This is the 26th such document signed by Ukraine with partner countries.

The President announced important meetings that will help achieve peace. According to him, September will be productive in this regard.

The negotiations will concern the strengthening of air defence, the strengthening of Ukrainian capabilities at the front, and reconstruction.

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces: what is known

The Defence Forces started the operation in the border areas on August 6, 2024. The Ukrainian military broke through the border and began to advance on the territory of the Kursk region.

Propagandists of the Russian Federation and z-public did not confirm the advance of the Defense Forces. They wrote that the FSB allegedly stopped the Ukrainian military, although Russian military personnel reported otherwise.

The top leadership of Ukraine did not confirm the start of the operation in the Kursk region for several days. Putin and his relatives were also silent.

Russia was not ready to break through the border. The local authorities did not even try to evacuate the population, people left independently or with the help of the Ukrainian side.

After the start of the operation in Kursk, the Russians transferred part of their troops to this direction. However, this does not apply to the Donetsk region, where the enemy is intensively storming the positions of the Armed Forces

The Institute for the Study of War noted that in recent days the Defense Forces have suspended their advance on the territory of Russia.

Currently, Ukraine controls more than a hundred settlements in the Kursk region. This is more than 1200 km of territory.