In the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, they began to actively create new volunteer territorial defense units to stop the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and try to return the lost territories.

The Kremlin does not take seriously the question of the liberation of Kurshchyna

On August 29, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, officially announced the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit.

According to him, the main task of this detachment will be to "ensure security" in the region.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, similar decisions of the Russian authorities indicate that dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet going to more seriously oppose the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with the help of mobilization.

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation will do everything possible to avoid public discontent or large-scale redeployments of the Russian army.

The formation of these new volunteer units of the BARS (Combat Reserve of the Russian Army) is in line with the Kremlin's apparent strategy to avoid the redeployment of experienced or combat-capable units participating in combat operations in the Pokrovsky or Toretsk directions to the Kursk region, the analysts' report says. Share

Photo: understandingwar.org

What will the Russian "BARS" be like

According to Smirnov, the detachment will cooperate with Russian soldiers and the headquarters of the counter-terrorist operation, which supervise the development of the situation in Kurshchyna.

In addition, it is emphasized that he will allegedly provide humanitarian support to residents of border settlements.

Volunteers will sign six-month contracts, undergo training and receive any "necessary" weapons to carry out their duties. The authorities of the Kursk region published an announcement about recruitment to the detachment on August 24. Share

The spokesman of the Kharkiv group of Ukrainian troops, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, has already commented on this matter.