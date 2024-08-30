In the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, they began to actively create new volunteer territorial defense units to stop the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and try to return the lost territories.
Points of attention
- The authorities of the Russian Federation have developed a new plan for the reconquest of the Kursk region by creating voluntary units of territorial defense.
- The creation of the "BARS-Kursk" detachment testifies to the Kremlin's strategy to avoid the redeployment of experienced
- The authorities of the Kursk region have already started recruiting for the detachment.
The Kremlin does not take seriously the question of the liberation of Kurshchyna
On August 29, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, officially announced the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit.
According to him, the main task of this detachment will be to "ensure security" in the region.
According to the American Institute for the Study of War, similar decisions of the Russian authorities indicate that dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet going to more seriously oppose the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with the help of mobilization.
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation will do everything possible to avoid public discontent or large-scale redeployments of the Russian army.
What will the Russian "BARS" be like
According to Smirnov, the detachment will cooperate with Russian soldiers and the headquarters of the counter-terrorist operation, which supervise the development of the situation in Kurshchyna.
In addition, it is emphasized that he will allegedly provide humanitarian support to residents of border settlements.
The spokesman of the Kharkiv group of Ukrainian troops, Colonel Vitaly Sarantsev, has already commented on this matter.
He officially confirmed that the BARS-Bryansk and BARS-Belhorod detachments are being created in Russia, and that these three detachments will provide support to the Northern Group of Russian troops. According to Sarantsev, a total of 4,921 volunteers will be part of the three detachments.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-