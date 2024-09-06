Prospects for Putin's case were revealed at the ICC

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan voiced his prediction about whether the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will be brought to justice after all the war crimes committed, as well as for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Khan is disappointed with what Russia is doing

As Karim Khan noted, official Kyiv urged him to conduct an investigation into Russia's actions 3 years ago, that is, before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

However, at that time the ISS did not have the resources for this. What's more, Khan assures that he allegedly had a lot of other responsibilities, since shortly before his trip to Ukraine he had just taken up his post.

According to the prosecutor, he never believed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would dare to start a full-scale war against Ukraine.

But when they (the Russians — ed.) did it, I decided that everything was completely obvious and we should start an investigation. I visited the scene of the events, and when you hear stories, testimonies, see the destruction, hear the statements of various people, including the statements of Vladimir Putin and [Maria] Lvova-Belova, it was not difficult to apply the full severity of the law. It's so sad. Karim Khan Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

According to Khan, he still finds it hard to believe that Russia — a permanent member of the Security Council, a large country, one of the founding countries of the UN, which played an important role in the victory over fascism — has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.

So it didn't bring me any joy. It was a sad day when an application for the issuance of an arrest warrant was received for the president of the country — an important member of the UN Security Council — added the ICC prosecutor.

There is a real chance to punish Putin

As Khan points out, historical experience confirms that if one does as one pleases with power unfettered by higher responsibility, one's room for maneuver narrows.

First of all, he mentioned the example of the former Yugoslavia.