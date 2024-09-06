Prospects for Putin's case were revealed at the ICC

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan voiced his prediction about whether the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will be brought to justice after all the war crimes committed, as well as for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
Points of attention
- The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is disappointed with the actions of the Russian Federation and expressed his readiness to punish Putin and his henchmen.
- Historical experience confirms that sooner or later dictators will be brought to justice before an international court.
- Karim Khan notes that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, committed an unacceptable act of aggression.
Khan is disappointed with what Russia is doing
As Karim Khan noted, official Kyiv urged him to conduct an investigation into Russia's actions 3 years ago, that is, before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
However, at that time the ISS did not have the resources for this. What's more, Khan assures that he allegedly had a lot of other responsibilities, since shortly before his trip to Ukraine he had just taken up his post.
According to the prosecutor, he never believed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would dare to start a full-scale war against Ukraine.
According to Khan, he still finds it hard to believe that Russia — a permanent member of the Security Council, a large country, one of the founding countries of the UN, which played an important role in the victory over fascism — has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.
There is a real chance to punish Putin
As Khan points out, historical experience confirms that if one does as one pleases with power unfettered by higher responsibility, one's room for maneuver narrows.
First of all, he mentioned the example of the former Yugoslavia.
