Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spares no expense in killing peaceful Ukrainians. So, on August 26, he spent about 1.3 billion dollars on the largest strike on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian economy is collapsing because of Putin's crazy war spending

Absurd decisions of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, were commented on by Maximilian Hess, an employee of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies.

The analyst draws attention to the fact that, against the background of such a scale, the Kremlin will soon have to significantly redistribute the budget or cut costs in other sectors.

The expert also added that the dictator's actions have already led to inflation in the aggressor country "getting out of control."

According to Maximilian Hess, Vladimir Putin is really ready to put the entire economy of the Russian Federation at war.

As of today, there are no signs that the situation will change.

The Russian elite has no real opposition to this, so the situation will not change, the analyst predicts.

What is important to know about the most massive Russian attack on Ukraine

It happened on August 26, when at night and in the morning the Russian army released 109 attack drones and 127 missiles of various types on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

Air defense forces were able to successfully repulse this attack, destroying a considerable number of enemy targets, but not without hitting energy infrastructure facilities.

According to journalists, a massive combined attack on our territory cost approximately 1.2-1.3 billion dollars.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky promised that Ukraine would take revenge on the enemy for this attack.