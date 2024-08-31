Complete breakdown. "Phantom" from the Presidential Brigade predicted the end of the war

Mykola "Phantom" Mygovich from the 21st SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdana Khmelnytskyi believes that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia, and the war will end in collapse and disintegration for the aggressor country. He shared his thoughts in an interview with Online.UA.

The only way for Ukraine is to victory

According to "Phantom", the Ukrainian people have enough strength to expel the Russian invaders from the occupied territories.

Moreover, the defender believes that the war for the aggressor country can end in "complete collapse".

Russia will suffocate. They protect if they fail. They will lose more than they gained. Then it (Russia — ed.) will fall apart. If they really look at how many years they have invested, the point is zero. This will be a very strong blow for them. I think it will be a complete collapse. It is possible to achieve this, but it is necessary that each person is in his place. Mykola "Phantom" Mygovich 21 SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi

"Phantom" also emphasizes that he and his brothers are ready to work for victory.

On the battlefield, they managed to gain invaluable experience, improve their skills and abilities.

And we can't always think that everything is bad and so on. War is bad. But, of course, we must not forget that we have our own country — it is our own home, not rented. We must think about returning the territories we lost. Or, as a minimum, at least not to lose the remaining territories. Share

Negotiations with Russia can be a defeat for Ukraine

"Phantom" also draws attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers and the Kremlin have completely different motivations in the war against Ukraine.

As the defender points out, Russians fight exclusively for money, but Putin needs territories.

Wherever she (Russia — ed.) would not fight, she grabs a piece. They allegedly come to "protect" Russian speakers. So I can say that Russian-speakers are those Ukrainians who usually speak Russian in everyday life and hate Russians even more. Even more. This is a fact, one hundred percent fact. They just hate it. Especially Kherson people. They really hate it. Mykola "Phantom" Mygovych 21 SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi

The warrior emphasizes that the only way out of this current situation is the end of the war, but not negotiations.

According to "Phantom", sometimes he hears isolated calls for negotiations with Russia from civilians.