Complete breakdown. "Phantom" from the Presidential Brigade predicted the end of the war

Mykola "Phantom" Mygovich from the 21st SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdana Khmelnytskyi believes that Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia, and the war will end in collapse and disintegration for the aggressor country. He shared his thoughts in an interview with Online.UA.
The only way for Ukraine is to victory
According to "Phantom", the Ukrainian people have enough strength to expel the Russian invaders from the occupied territories.
Moreover, the defender believes that the war for the aggressor country can end in "complete collapse".
"Phantom" also emphasizes that he and his brothers are ready to work for victory.
On the battlefield, they managed to gain invaluable experience, improve their skills and abilities.
Negotiations with Russia can be a defeat for Ukraine
"Phantom" also draws attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers and the Kremlin have completely different motivations in the war against Ukraine.
As the defender points out, Russians fight exclusively for money, but Putin needs territories.
The warrior emphasizes that the only way out of this current situation is the end of the war, but not negotiations.
According to "Phantom", sometimes he hears isolated calls for negotiations with Russia from civilians.
