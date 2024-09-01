Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claims that he has long since severed all close ties with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, this happened after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine in 2022.

The leader of Serbia chose a new path for his country

As Vucic notes, he has not met or spoken to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation for at least two and a half years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

There are no both sides. We are on the way to the EU. Yes, we traditionally have very good relations — and we do not hide it, and I am not ashamed of it — with Russia; it was always like that between the Serbs and the Russians. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

He also drew attention to the fact that he recently had a "wonderful" conversation with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Photo: facebook.com/buducnostsrbijeavucic

According to Vučić, no one in Europe agrees with him on this issue, but everyone in Europe, they say, understands his position.

The politician also emphasized that Serbia implemented its growth and reform agenda "better than anyone else."

What is known about the latest decisions of Serbia in the international arena

Vučić's team is actively trying to establish close ties with Donald Trump's team, but at the same time wants to follow a middle course in a multipolar world.

Moreover, the leader of Serbia is developing relations with China, as well as maintaining a dialogue with official Moscow, although mostly through intermediaries and keeping Russian President Vladimir Putin at a distance.

According to British journalists, the country is also imperceptibly increasing sales of ammunition to the West, which ultimately go to the defense of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the volume of ammunition exports from Serbia to Ukraine through third parties amounted to about 800 million euros.