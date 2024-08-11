Serbian President Vucic accused Kosovo of "provoking war"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has begun to claim that Kosovo is trying to provoke a war after a number of Post Serbia offices there were closed and sealed.
Points of attention
- Serbia's president has accused Kosovo of trying to provoke a war by closing post offices.
- The Serbian leader condemned the actions of the official Pristina and accused Western forces of supporting Kosovo.
- The closure of Serbian post offices in the north of Kosovo violates the agreements reached within the EU-sponsored dialogue.
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are rising again
According to the Serbian leader, he condemns the closure of 9 Serbian post offices in the north of Kosovo.
In addition, he added that he considers the decision of the official Pristina to be an attempt to "provoke war", and also accused "Western powers" and the EU of supporting the Kosovo authorities.
Moreover, the president of Serbia criticized the reaction of the European Union and called it "shameful and defiant".
According to him, official Brussels is trying to downplay the seriousness of the actions taken against Serbia and its interests.
What is happening in Kosovo
On August 5, law enforcement officers of the partially recognized Kosovo conducted searches in at least 9 branches of the Serbian national postal service Pošta Srbije.
According to them, they are suspected of illegal activities.
According to Peter Stano, the speaker of the European Commission on foreign policy issues, the closure of nine "Post of Serbia" points by the Kosovo authorities in the north of Kosovo is a "unilateral and uncoordinated action".
He also drew attention to the fact that this violates the agreements reached in the framework of the EU-facilitated dialogue.