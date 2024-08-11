Serbian President Vucic accused Kosovo of "provoking war"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has begun to claim that Kosovo is trying to provoke a war after a number of Post Serbia offices there were closed and sealed.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo are rising again

According to the Serbian leader, he condemns the closure of 9 Serbian post offices in the north of Kosovo.

In addition, he added that he considers the decision of the official Pristina to be an attempt to "provoke war", and also accused "Western powers" and the EU of supporting the Kosovo authorities.

Kurti's behavior is an attempt to provoke a war. We do not want war; we want to preserve peace, but he is doing it deliberately, organized and with the support of some Western forces, - said Aleksandar Vučić. Share

Moreover, the president of Serbia criticized the reaction of the European Union and called it "shameful and defiant".

According to him, official Brussels is trying to downplay the seriousness of the actions taken against Serbia and its interests.

They are calling us to talk again about Kurti's unilateral action which is illegal. So, the next time he kills 20 people, we will again discuss whether he could have done it or not, and what ideas they have to overcome it, Vucic complains. Share

What is happening in Kosovo

On August 5, law enforcement officers of the partially recognized Kosovo conducted searches in at least 9 branches of the Serbian national postal service Pošta Srbije.

According to them, they are suspected of illegal activities.

According to Peter Stano, the speaker of the European Commission on foreign policy issues, the closure of nine "Post of Serbia" points by the Kosovo authorities in the north of Kosovo is a "unilateral and uncoordinated action".