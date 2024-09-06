Investigative journalists learned that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is secretly raising two sons, aged 5 and 9, from former gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

What is known about Putin's sons

It is noted that 9-year-old Ivan Putin and 5-year-old Vladimir Putin Jr. spend the vast majority of their time in a fortified shelter on the territory of the Kremlin dictator's residence in Valdai.

According to investigators from the Dossier Center, founded by Russian oppositionist Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Putin's children live luxuriously, but in isolation.

They constantly move from one residence of the Kremlin dictator to another. Teachers, babysitters, personal chefs, drivers, sports coaches and tutors take care of them around the clock.

They get to play with lots of Lego sets, have two ponies, rabbits and a Saint Bernard dog. The animals are looked after by FSB employees.

Putin's children drink exclusively from personal mugs, because the Kremlin dictator is afraid that they might be poisoned. They are also prepared separately.

The boys eat with the staff in the morning and at noon, and sleep in the afternoon.

Does Putin visit his own sons?

The investigators note that the father's visits are a special event for the boys. In particular, Putin really likes to play hockey with his eldest son Ivan.

Vladimir Putin

The teams in these matches are made up entirely of FSB agents, with the exception of Putin's two, who always play on the same side.

At the same time, Putin is dissatisfied with the fact that he did not manage to completely isolate his sons from the influence of Western culture.

In particular, Ivan likes to spend time imagining himself as one of the heroes of the cartoon "Disney", but he can only do this alone or with teachers, because his father likes Soviet cartoons.

The family submitted an ad seeking an English teacher for the boys.

The job description did not mention the family, but there was a warning that a two-week quarantine was required to work in Valdai. The salary offered was £6,500 a month, which reportedly did not hinder the high turnover rate at work.

Putin and Ms Kabaeva used to have staff from the UK, but are now known to prefer staff from South Africa, which is seen as having friendlier relations with Russia.

It is reported that the report of the Dossier Center was compiled with the assistance of an employee of the Valdai Complex.

The Dossier Center also reported that it had received geolocation data of telephone devices, which confirmed the presence of FSB and FST employees in the residence.

The founder of the Dossier Center, Mr. Khodorkovsky, spent ten years in Russian prisons and now lives in London.