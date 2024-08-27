Does Ukraine agree to the participation of the Russian Federation in the second Peace Summit — Zelensky's explanation
Does Ukraine agree to the participation of the Russian Federation in the second Peace Summit — Zelensky's explanation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the leadership of Ukraine is currently preparing all points of the "Peace Formula" plan for the second Peace Summit to be held in November this year.

Is it expected that the Russian Federation will participate in the second Peace Summit?

As for the representatives of the Russian Federation at the second peace summit, this is the desire of all countries. They want, they believe, that in this way there may be a chance of ending the war. We wanted their participation to be absent at the first summit - we managed to gather countries without representatives of Russia. Not easy, but we gathered a large number of countries and institutions - more than 100. I believe that it was very important and successful. We will prepare a plan. And representatives of Russia, if they want to be present at the second summit, they will be present. Otherwise, we may lose a large number of countries at the second summit, - explains Zelensky.

Zelensky emphasized the need for closer cooperation with the United States

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that currently a lot of things against the background of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine depend on the United States.

He admitted that sometimes aid from the USA does arrive to Ukraine with delays, but currently Kyiv has received all military packages from its partners.

We cannot talk about the current president as the president of the past. This is not correct. Today we have relations, they are serious. I am preparing for our meeting in September. God grant that I will be able to afford to be at the UN General Assembly, - added Zelensky.

The head of state also noted that the United States influences decisions regarding the use of weapons by European partners for strikes on objects and strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

And even a lot of decisions in Europe on permits, you know what I'm talking about, also depend on a positive decision in the White House. That's why we need to work harder, - stated the president.

