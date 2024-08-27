According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the leadership of Ukraine is currently preparing all points of the "Peace Formula" plan for the second Peace Summit to be held in November this year.
Is it expected that the Russian Federation will participate in the second Peace Summit?
Zelensky emphasized the need for closer cooperation with the United States
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that currently a lot of things against the background of Russia's criminal war against Ukraine depend on the United States.
He admitted that sometimes aid from the USA does arrive to Ukraine with delays, but currently Kyiv has received all military packages from its partners.
The head of state also noted that the United States influences decisions regarding the use of weapons by European partners for strikes on objects and strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
