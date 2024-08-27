According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence", the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna prevented the threat of occupation by a criminal army of parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky revealed three successfully implemented goals of the Kursk operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The operation prevented occupation threats in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, halting enemy troops and destroying a significant group.
- The intelligence of Western countries played a vital role in alerting Ukraine about the intentions of the occupying Russian army, ensuring the operation's success.
- The Kursk operation was not related to the planned negotiations in Qatar and is part of Ukraine's victory plan for peace.
- President Zelensky anticipates a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the importance of Western support.
What is known about the key successes of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky emphasized that this is what ensured its successful implementation.
According to him, the intelligence of Western countries warned Ukraine about the intentions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy, Chernihiv regions and Kharkiv region.
Zelensky denied the disruption of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Qatar due to the start of the Kursk operation
According to the president, the operation of the Armed Forces in Kursk has nothing to do with the planned meeting in Qatar of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding energy.
The head of state also noted that Western partners do not give Ukraine direct answers to questions regarding restrictions on the use of their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.
He also announces a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden.
It can take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-