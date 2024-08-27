According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence", the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna prevented the threat of occupation by a criminal army of parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

What is known about the key successes of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A very narrow circle of people knew about this operation, the president noted. Share

Zelensky emphasized that this is what ensured its successful implementation.

There are definitely goals I can tell. And there are definitely goals that I can't say. The Kursk operation brought several things. First of all, the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast has been stopped. We had information about the creation of a buffer zone in Kharkiv Oblast, and then in the north, we did not know the specifics, but we understood that Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast could be in the plans, - explained the head of state. Share

According to him, the intelligence of Western countries warned Ukraine about the intentions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy, Chernihiv regions and Kharkiv region.

The Kursk operation resolved the issue of not occupying Sumy region and not occupying Chernihiv region. Not only that, it destroyed a considerable number of troops... it destroyed a serious group, - emphasized Zelensky. Share

Zelensky denied the disruption of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Qatar due to the start of the Kursk operation

According to the president, the operation of the Armed Forces in Kursk has nothing to do with the planned meeting in Qatar of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding energy.

The Kursk operation and the meeting in Qatar are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation is not connected with any of the clauses of the peace formula. Is the Kursk operation connected with the second peace summit? Yes. Because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan, - Zelensky emphasized. Share

The head of state also noted that Western partners do not give Ukraine direct answers to questions regarding restrictions on the use of their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

They try not to talk to me about it, but I bring it up. The Olympics have passed, but ping-pong has remained, - the president noted on this occasion. Share

He also announces a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden.

It can take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.