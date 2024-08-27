Zelensky named 3 successfully implemented goals within the framework of the Kursk operation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Vladimir Zelensky
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference following the results of the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence", the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna prevented the threat of occupation by a criminal army of parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky revealed three successfully implemented goals of the Kursk operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • The operation prevented occupation threats in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, halting enemy troops and destroying a significant group.
  • The intelligence of Western countries played a vital role in alerting Ukraine about the intentions of the occupying Russian army, ensuring the operation's success.
  • The Kursk operation was not related to the planned negotiations in Qatar and is part of Ukraine's victory plan for peace.
  • President Zelensky anticipates a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing the importance of Western support.

What is known about the key successes of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A very narrow circle of people knew about this operation, the president noted.

Zelensky emphasized that this is what ensured its successful implementation.

There are definitely goals I can tell. And there are definitely goals that I can't say. The Kursk operation brought several things. First of all, the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast has been stopped. We had information about the creation of a buffer zone in Kharkiv Oblast, and then in the north, we did not know the specifics, but we understood that Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast could be in the plans, - explained the head of state.

According to him, the intelligence of Western countries warned Ukraine about the intentions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy, Chernihiv regions and Kharkiv region.

The Kursk operation resolved the issue of not occupying Sumy region and not occupying Chernihiv region. Not only that, it destroyed a considerable number of troops... it destroyed a serious group, - emphasized Zelensky.

Zelensky denied the disruption of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Qatar due to the start of the Kursk operation

According to the president, the operation of the Armed Forces in Kursk has nothing to do with the planned meeting in Qatar of representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding energy.

The Kursk operation and the meeting in Qatar are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation is not connected with any of the clauses of the peace formula. Is the Kursk operation connected with the second peace summit? Yes. Because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan, - Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state also noted that Western partners do not give Ukraine direct answers to questions regarding restrictions on the use of their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

They try not to talk to me about it, but I bring it up. The Olympics have passed, but ping-pong has remained, - the president noted on this occasion.

He also announces a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden.

It can take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

I am preparing for our meeting in September, God forbid that I will allow myself to be at the UN General Assembly. A lot of things depend on the United States, Zelensky emphasized.

