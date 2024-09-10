Scholz put forward to Putin a clear condition for the participation of Russia in the Peace Summit
Category
Politics
Publication date

Scholz put forward to Putin a clear condition for the participation of Russia in the Peace Summit

Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Tagesschau

German leader Olaf Scholz said that the participation of the aggressor country Russia in the Peace Summit will become possible only when the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stops the attacks on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The main condition for Russia's participation in the Peace Summit is to stop attacks on Ukraine.
  • Clarity, firmness and character are needed to ensure peace in Europe - the Chancellor of Germany believes.
  • Scholz's proposal to invite Russia to the next Peace Summit sparked discussions in Germany.

Russia must fulfill the West's demand for Ukraine

According to Olaf Scholz, in addition to important military assistance to Kyiv to defend against Russian aggression, it is also necessary to actively start looking for ways to sustainable peace.

Against this background, the Chancellor of Germany emphasized that he, like the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, would like another peace summit in which Russia should also take part.

Of course, it won't work if the person who is supposed to be sitting there says, "And I continue to attack," Olaf Scholz noted, referring to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the German leader, the current situation requires what is always important in politics: clarity, firmness and character.

This is the bottom line if you want to ensure peace and security in Europe.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Discussions broke out in Germany after Scholz's proposals

As mentioned earlier, in a major interview with ZDF, the Chancellor of Germany supported the idea of inviting Russia to the next Peace Summit.

The time has come when we must discuss how we can end the war and achieve peace sooner than seems possible at the moment, he said at the time.

However, the main opposition party in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), did not like this position.

Scholz was publicly and harshly criticized in the political establishment for saying that it was time to start looking for ways to end the war.

The speaker of the German federal government, Steffen Gebeshreit, made a separate statement on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that the process of achieving peace in Ukraine is very difficult, but it has been started, and peace itself should not be dictated by the Kremlin.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz calls on Ukrainian migrants in Germany to go to work
Scholz
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Undermining "Nordic Streams". Scholz reacted to the data about Ukraine's possible involvement
Scholz commented on rumors about Ukraine's possible involvement in sabotage
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. Scholz publicly addressed Zelenskyi and Putin
Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?