Scholz put forward to Putin a clear condition for the participation of Russia in the Peace Summit

German leader Olaf Scholz said that the participation of the aggressor country Russia in the Peace Summit will become possible only when the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, stops the attacks on Ukraine.
Russia must fulfill the West's demand for Ukraine
According to Olaf Scholz, in addition to important military assistance to Kyiv to defend against Russian aggression, it is also necessary to actively start looking for ways to sustainable peace.
Against this background, the Chancellor of Germany emphasized that he, like the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, would like another peace summit in which Russia should also take part.
According to the German leader, the current situation requires what is always important in politics: clarity, firmness and character.
Discussions broke out in Germany after Scholz's proposals
As mentioned earlier, in a major interview with ZDF, the Chancellor of Germany supported the idea of inviting Russia to the next Peace Summit.
However, the main opposition party in Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), did not like this position.
Scholz was publicly and harshly criticized in the political establishment for saying that it was time to start looking for ways to end the war.
The speaker of the German federal government, Steffen Gebeshreit, made a separate statement on this matter.
He drew attention to the fact that the process of achieving peace in Ukraine is very difficult, but it has been started, and peace itself should not be dictated by the Kremlin.
