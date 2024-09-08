The time has come. Scholz publicly addressed Zelenskyi and Putin

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, now is the moment when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin should start discussing ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Scholz still believes that it is possible to come to an agreement with Putin
As the German leader noted, he already had time to discuss this issue with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, with whom he has a "good" relationship.
Olaf Scholz also noted that Zelensky agrees that Putin or other representatives of the aggressor country should be present at the next peace conference.
In addition, he unexpectedly announced that the unsuccessful results for the ruling party in the local elections in Saxony and Thuringia, which took place in early September, were partly the result of the pro-Ukrainian position of the current German government.
Despite this, Olaf Scholz promised that he would continue the course taken, as he considers helping Ukraine to be the right policy.
Zhorin warned what the final outcome of potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation would be
In an interview with Online.UA, the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to trust Russia's promises.
According to him, Putin can, of course, agree to a conditional break, but it will end immediately as soon as the enemy is re-prepared.
According to the defender, Russia's second strike on Ukraine could be fatal, so the enemy cannot be given time to prepare for it.
