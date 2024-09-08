According to German leader Olaf Scholz, now is the moment when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin should start discussing ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Scholz still believes that it is possible to come to an agreement with Putin

I think the time has come for us to discuss how we can get out of this war situation and into peace as soon as possible. There will definitely be another peace conference. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

As the German leader noted, he already had time to discuss this issue with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, with whom he has a "good" relationship.

Olaf Scholz also noted that Zelensky agrees that Putin or other representatives of the aggressor country should be present at the next peace conference.

In addition, he unexpectedly announced that the unsuccessful results for the ruling party in the local elections in Saxony and Thuringia, which took place in early September, were partly the result of the pro-Ukrainian position of the current German government.

We have made very far-reaching decisions — and we will continue to do so. (...) Some citizens do not agree with the fact that we support Ukraine, — emphasized the chancellor of Germany. Share

Despite this, Olaf Scholz promised that he would continue the course taken, as he considers helping Ukraine to be the right policy.

Zhorin warned what the final outcome of potential negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation would be

In an interview with Online.UA, the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to trust Russia's promises.

According to him, Putin can, of course, agree to a conditional break, but it will end immediately as soon as the enemy is re-prepared.

At this time, any agreements, negotiations, promises will end, they will forget about all this (Russians — ed.), Maksym Zhorin warned. Share

According to the defender, Russia's second strike on Ukraine could be fatal, so the enemy cannot be given time to prepare for it.