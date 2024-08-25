Serious consequences. The Bundestag voiced a tough demand for Ukraine to Scholz
The $50 billion loan promised by allies to Ukraine should go to Kyiv in addition to, not instead of, existing bilateral military aid from Germany. The head of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, social democrat Michael Roth, addressed this demand to Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

  • A reduction in aid to support Ukraine could lead to catastrophic consequences.
  • Germany's policy on this matter may influence the decisions of other allies.
  • Important international financial decisions regarding Ukraine still exist only on paper, which is a serious problem.

Scholz is urged not to reduce aid to Ukraine

According to the German politician, he sees signs that for official Berlin, support for Ukraine is becoming less and less important every year.

Roth also drew attention to the fact that out of 7.5 billion euros in 2024, the German government intends to allocate 4 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine in 2025, and by 2027 this amount will be reduced to 0.5 billion euros.

Olaf Scholz's team is convinced that in the future Ukraine will be able to cover its military needs with a multi-billion dollar loan that will be provided from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Roth warned that this policy of Germany raises many questions for its allies, and they lose faith in the reliability of Germany as a partner.

What is the main problem

It is correct to require the aggressor to pay in the future and to use the proceeds from frozen Russian state assets to finance military support for Ukraine. However, the new international financial instrument for the total amount of 46 billion euros so far exists only on paper, Roth noted.

As the politician emphasizes, no one can currently predict when exactly Ukraine will receive these funds.

Roth also suggested that Germany's irresponsible policy in this matter could "inspire" other allies to cut aid to Ukraine, which would be a disaster for it and all of Europe.

That is why the money from the large loan should come not instead of, but in addition to the existing bilateral military aid from Germany. If Ukraine loses the war or is forced to accept a dictated peace, the consequences for German security and stability in Europe will be serious.

