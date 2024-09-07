Scholz calls on Ukrainian migrants in Germany to go to work
Scholz calls on Ukrainian migrants in Germany to go to work

Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Sueddeutsche Zeitung

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian migrants need to go to work earlier. And you can start with a part-time job.

Points of attention

  • Olaf Scholz urges Ukrainian migrants in Germany to go to work, offering to start with part-time work.
  • More than 200,000 Ukrainians already work in Germany under the Job-Turbo program, but there are still several hundred thousand who need work.
  • German society is discussing the issue of reducing social benefits for migrants and strengthening labour integration.

Scholz calls on Ukrainians in Germany to go to work

The chancellor raised the issue during a meeting with voters in Teltow, Brandenburg.

Thanks to the Job-Turbo government integration program, more than 200,000 Ukrainians have already found work in Germany.

But it added a few hundred thousand more... So I want the job done.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

The chancellor admitted that not all Ukrainians can quickly obtain the necessary permits to go to work. He suggested starting part-time.

The necessary certificates and permits can be obtained later, according to Scholz. This practice exists in other European countries.

Scholz placed the responsibility for this situation on federal lands and employers.

Ukrainians in Germany

Approximately 1,650,000 Ukrainians are registered in this European country. Almost everyone left for Germany because of the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

The large number of migrants has become a challenge for the country. Therefore, some politicians focused on ways to solve this problem.

There were calls for a more even distribution of migrants across EU countries. However, an effective mechanism has not yet been developed.

In recent months, the issue of reducing social benefits for migrants has been raised in German society.

Many Ukrainians who came to Germany because of the war still live in shelters and receive social benefits, but do not work. They are called to go to work.

