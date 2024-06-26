Germany may deprive some Ukrainians of their refugee status
Germany may deprive some Ukrainians of their refugee status

Ukrainian refugees
Source:  ZEIT ONLINE

In Germany, they believe that providing Ukraine with weapons, but at the same time depriving it of its own soldiers, is "outright cynicism."

Points of attention

  • Representatives of political parties in Germany are considering the possibility of depriving the protection status of some Ukrainian refugees.
  • Their demands regarding Ukrainian men of draft age and unemployed refugees caused different reactions in society.
  • The German government decided not to deport Ukrainians who do not want to work, noting that Ukraine is constantly attacked by Russia.
  • The debate on the protection of Ukrainian refugees in Germany continues, and the country's position depends on the difficult situation in Ukraine.

Germany discusses the removal of the protection status of Ukrainian military-age men

The head of the youth organization Junge Union of the German CDU/CSU party, Johannes Winkel, called to deprive Ukrainian men of conscription age of the status of protection and state support in Germany.

According to him, it is normal to support Ukrainian women and their children with social benefits, but Ukrainian men of conscription age "should not have the right to protection in Germany at all, but must protect their country."

According to him, providing weapons to Ukraine but at the same time depriving it of its soldiers is "outright cynicism."

The German opposition leader demanded the deportation of some Ukrainian refugees

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the Bavarian opposition party CSU in the Bundestag, made a call on this matter. He publicly began to demand the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany.

According to the German opposition leader, it is necessary to expel Ukrainian refugees from Germany if they do not find work.

More than two years after the start of the war, the principle should now be applied: get a job in Germany or return to the safe areas of western Ukraine, he emphasised.

Later, the German government opposed the deportation of Ukrainians who did not want to work. The representative of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany stated it.

The spokesman reminded that Russia attacks targets throughout Ukraine every day and also tries to destroy its infrastructure.

That's why I don't know where a safe place should be in Ukraine, he said.

