German MFA opposes deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees

Representatives of the German Foreign Ministry note that they do not know "where in Ukraine there should be a safe place" against the background of constant Russian attacks.

The German government came to the defence of Ukrainian refugees

Earlier, the head of the Bavarian opposition Christian-Social Union party called for the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees to their homeland, reports the German publication n-tv.

The German government is against the deportation of Ukrainians who do not want to work, said a representative of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

The spokesman reminded that Russia attacks targets throughout Ukraine every day and also tries to destroy its infrastructure.

That's why I don't know where a safe place should be in Ukraine, he said

Why were there calls to deport Ukrainian refugees in Germany?

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the Bavarian opposition party CSU in the Bundestag, made a call on this matter. He began to demand the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany publicly.

More than two years after the start of the war, the principle should now be applied: get a job in Germany or return to the safe areas of western Ukraine, he emphasised.

As Alexander Dobrindt emphasised, he is highly dissatisfied that too many people in Germany receive social assistance at the taxpayers' expense.

He also added that Germany should now introduce stronger cooperation obligations for asylum seekers in employment.