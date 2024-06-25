German MFA opposes deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees
German MFA opposes deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees

refugees
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Representatives of the German Foreign Ministry note that they do not know "where in Ukraine there should be a safe place" against the background of constant Russian attacks.

Points of attention

  • Representatives of the German Foreign Ministry opposed the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees, taking into account the situation in Ukraine.
  • Some politicians in Germany propose to deport unemployed Ukrainian refugees to their homeland, which causes outrage in society.
  • Calls for the deportation of Ukrainians cause discussions about the rationality of such actions in the context of the humanitarian situation.
  • Emphasis on the need for employment and integration of refugees into German society determines further steps in Germany's policy towards unemployed refugees.

The German government came to the defence of Ukrainian refugees

Earlier, the head of the Bavarian opposition Christian-Social Union party called for the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees to their homeland, reports the German publication n-tv.

The German government is against the deportation of Ukrainians who do not want to work, said a representative of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

The spokesman reminded that Russia attacks targets throughout Ukraine every day and also tries to destroy its infrastructure.

That's why I don't know where a safe place should be in Ukraine, he said

Why were there calls to deport Ukrainian refugees in Germany?

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the Bavarian opposition party CSU in the Bundestag, made a call on this matter. He began to demand the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany publicly.

More than two years after the start of the war, the principle should now be applied: get a job in Germany or return to the safe areas of western Ukraine, he emphasised.

As Alexander Dobrindt emphasised, he is highly dissatisfied that too many people in Germany receive social assistance at the taxpayers' expense.

He also added that Germany should now introduce stronger cooperation obligations for asylum seekers in employment.

There should be an offer in the form of work, and it should be part of the integration service, the politician suggested.

