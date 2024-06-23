In Germany, they are demanding to deport part of the Ukrainian refugees
In Germany, they are demanding to deport part of the Ukrainian refugees

Source:  ZDF

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the Bavarian opposition party CSU in the Bundestag, made a call on this matter. He publicly began to demand the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany.

Points of attention

  • The German opposition leader believes that Ukrainians should find work or return to their homeland.
  • The German government criticized the opposition's proposal and emphasized the importance of integration and employment for refugees.
  • Politicians' statements about the deportation of Ukrainian refugees caused outrage in the "Greens" party, which is part of the government coalition.

Some Ukrainian refugees may be deported from Germany

According to the German opposition leader, it is necessary to expel Ukrainian refugees from Germany if they do not find work.

More than two years after the start of the war, the principle should now be applied: get a job in Germany or return to the safe areas of western Ukraine, he emphasized.

As Alexander Dobrindt emphasized, he is extremely dissatisfied with the fact that too many people in Germany receive social assistance at the expense of taxpayers.

He also added that it is now important for Germany to introduce stronger cooperation obligations for asylum seekers when it comes to employment.

There should be an offer in the form of work, and it should be part of the integration service, the politician suggested.

The German government criticized the opposition's proposal

Dirk Wiese, the deputy leader of the parliamentary faction of Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the CSU should be ashamed of such demands and "once and for all remove the letter "X" from its name, which means "Christian".

Putin continues to bomb targets throughout Ukraine. Now Dobrindt also wants to send there women and children who may have already lost their parents at the front, he complained.

Such statements were supported by the leader of the "Greens" party, which is also part of the government coalition, Omid Nuripour.

Insinuations that Ukrainians come to us because of social assistance do not recognize the horror of Putin's war, the politician stressed.

