In Germany, they are demanding to deport part of the Ukrainian refugees

Alexander Dobrindt, head of the Bavarian opposition party CSU in the Bundestag, made a call on this matter. He publicly began to demand the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany.
Points of attention
- The German opposition leader believes that Ukrainians should find work or return to their homeland.
- The German government criticized the opposition's proposal and emphasized the importance of integration and employment for refugees.
- Politicians' statements about the deportation of Ukrainian refugees caused outrage in the "Greens" party, which is part of the government coalition.
Some Ukrainian refugees may be deported from Germany
According to the German opposition leader, it is necessary to expel Ukrainian refugees from Germany if they do not find work.
As Alexander Dobrindt emphasized, he is extremely dissatisfied with the fact that too many people in Germany receive social assistance at the expense of taxpayers.
He also added that it is now important for Germany to introduce stronger cooperation obligations for asylum seekers when it comes to employment.
The German government criticized the opposition's proposal
Dirk Wiese, the deputy leader of the parliamentary faction of Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the CSU should be ashamed of such demands and "once and for all remove the letter "X" from its name, which means "Christian".
Such statements were supported by the leader of the "Greens" party, which is also part of the government coalition, Omid Nuripour.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-