Germany blocks new EU sanctions against Russia
Germany blocks new EU sanctions against Russia

Olaf Scholz
Source:  RND

The German government is blocking the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is delaying its implementation.

Points of attention

  • Germany is blocking the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia due to concerns about its companies' liability.
  • A US ban on providing software and IT services to Russia could lead to secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions.
  • The US Treasury Department's decision to ban services in the Russian IT sector will take effect on September 12, 2024.
  • The new bans will not affect telecommunications technologies and humanitarian mission operations.
  • The expansion of sanctions against Russia causes controversy and reaction both in the EU and in the USA, which has increasedhas caused tension in international relations.

Why Germany is blocking the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia

It is noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is disrupting negotiations on the approval of a new package of EU anti-Russian sanctions.

One of the European officials emphasized that Germany has recently begun to resemble Hungary in a comment to the publication's journalists.

Earlier, Budapest hindered the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions at the EU level.

According to European officials in Brussels, Germany's concern is caused, in particular, by a plan of measures aimed at preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions.

Berlin is calling for the removal of the rule on the liability of branches of companies that may violate sanctions.

The reason, apparently, is the fear that German companies may be held responsible for violating sanctions, the journalists of the publication assume.

What is known about the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by the USA

The US Treasury reported that as part of the expansion of sanctions against Russia, a ban was introduced on providing software and IT services to persons residing in the Russian Federation.

The document states that the export, sale, and supply of services in the fields of IT consulting and design, IT support, and cloud services for software to any person from Russia is prohibited from the US and through third countries.

Today's actions increase the risk of secondary sanctions for foreign financial institutions that deal with Russia's military economy. They limit the ability of the Russian military-industrial base to use certain services, the statement of the US Treasury emphasises.

As reported, the decision will be forced on September 12, 2024.

At the same time, the new bans do not apply to operations related to telecommunications technologies and humanitarian missions.

