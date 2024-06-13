Germany blocks new EU sanctions against Russia

The German government is blocking the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is delaying its implementation.

Why Germany is blocking the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia

It is noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is disrupting negotiations on the approval of a new package of EU anti-Russian sanctions.

One of the European officials emphasized that Germany has recently begun to resemble Hungary in a comment to the publication's journalists.

Earlier, Budapest hindered the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions at the EU level.

According to European officials in Brussels, Germany's concern is caused, in particular, by a plan of measures aimed at preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions.

Berlin is calling for the removal of the rule on the liability of branches of companies that may violate sanctions.

The reason, apparently, is the fear that German companies may be held responsible for violating sanctions, the journalists of the publication assume.

What is known about the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by the USA

The US Treasury reported that as part of the expansion of sanctions against Russia, a ban was introduced on providing software and IT services to persons residing in the Russian Federation.

The document states that the export, sale, and supply of services in the fields of IT consulting and design, IT support, and cloud services for software to any person from Russia is prohibited from the US and through third countries.

Today's actions increase the risk of secondary sanctions for foreign financial institutions that deal with Russia's military economy. They limit the ability of the Russian military-industrial base to use certain services, the statement of the US Treasury emphasises. Share

As reported, the decision will be forced on September 12, 2024.