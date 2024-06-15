Germany allocates a new military aid package to Ukraine: details

Germany allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It includes IRIS-T air defense systems, HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Leopard 1 tanks.

What was included in the new military package for Ukraine from Germany

The new aid package includes:

10 Leopard 1A1 tanks and ammunition for them;

20 tracked Marder infantry vehicles and ammunition;

the IRIS-T SLM medium-range anti-aircraft missile complex;

IRIS-T SLS short-range anti-aircraft missile system;

3 HIMARS reactive artillery systems;

2 Dachs armored engineering vehicles;

armored repair and evacuation vehicle Bergepanzer 2 and spare parts;

4 Wisent 1 demining machines with spare parts;

2 BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts;

16 Mercedes-Benz Zetros gas stations;

4 systems of sensors and jammers against drones;

3 protection systems for AMPS helicopters;

rescue boats;

21,000 155 mm caliber ammunition, 128 smoke/lighting projectiles of the same caliber;

means for disposal of explosive objects;

100 Haenel CR308 rifles, 85 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles, 100 Haenel MK556 assault rifles;

4 million cartridges for small arms;

100 night vision devices.

What preceded it

On June 11, 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in the coming weeks and months, Germany will transfer to Ukraine the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T and Gepard installations, as well as missiles and ammunition.

The Patriot system and Gepard anti-aircraft guns are still being prepared for transfer. Ukraine will receive the third Patriot system from Germany, then Germany will not be able to transfer such air defense systems, as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

However, Berlin is currently refusing to provide long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.