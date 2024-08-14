The Kremlin plans to take the evacuated residents of Kurshchyna to the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to actually hide the truth about the situation in the border region from the Russians.
The authorities of the Russian Federation want to hide the truth from the refugees from the Kursk region
As noted by the CPD, Russia seeks to hide refugees from the Kursk region from residents of other regions, so that they do not tell the truth about the actions of the Russian army, in particular, about the escape of the "Akhmat" units.
In addition, the Kremlin wants the locals not to express dissatisfaction with Putin's war policy, which forced them to leave their homes.
Also, according to the CPD, the Russian Federation is trying to prevent the influx of evacuees in its own regions, where there may already be difficulties in accommodating internally displaced persons, in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis and maintain the appearance of control over the situation.
Residents of Kurshchyna did not want to be evacuated to other regions of Russia
According to Putin's protégé in the Kursk region, Yevgeny Balytsky, appointed by the Kremlin as the "leader" of the Zaporizhia region, turned to him with an unexpected proposal.
He, they say, called for equipping "sanatoria and boarding houses on the shores of the Sea of Azov, located from Berdyansk to Kyrylivka."
However, he refused to explain why the evacuated residents of Kurshchyna were taken to the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, and not to other regions of the aggressor country.
