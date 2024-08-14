The Kremlin plans to take the evacuated residents of Kurshchyna to the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to actually hide the truth about the situation in the border region from the Russians.

The authorities of the Russian Federation want to hide the truth from the refugees from the Kursk region

As noted by the CPD, Russia seeks to hide refugees from the Kursk region from residents of other regions, so that they do not tell the truth about the actions of the Russian army, in particular, about the escape of the "Akhmat" units.

In addition, the Kremlin wants the locals not to express dissatisfaction with Putin's war policy, which forced them to leave their homes.

In addition, Russians are afraid of spreading information about the normal treatment of civilians by the Armed Forces, because Russian propaganda portrays Ukrainians as "murderers" and "Nazis."

Also, according to the CPD, the Russian Federation is trying to prevent the influx of evacuees in its own regions, where there may already be difficulties in accommodating internally displaced persons, in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis and maintain the appearance of control over the situation.

The main task of the Kremlin now is a controlled flow of information, so that people in Moscow and other large cities of Russia do not come into contact with refugees and do not have a reason to think about the consequences of Putin's war against Ukraine for ordinary Russians.

Residents of Kurshchyna did not want to be evacuated to other regions of Russia

According to Putin's protégé in the Kursk region, Yevgeny Balytsky, appointed by the Kremlin as the "leader" of the Zaporizhia region, turned to him with an unexpected proposal.

He, they say, called for equipping "sanatoria and boarding houses on the shores of the Sea of Azov, located from Berdyansk to Kyrylivka."

In the near future, the first flights to send people to the temporary accommodation points of the Zaporizhzhia region will be completed. Volunteers from Zaporozhye have also arrived in the Kursk region and will provide assistance to residents here, on the spot, Smirnov said.

However, he refused to explain why the evacuated residents of Kurshchyna were taken to the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, and not to other regions of the aggressor country.