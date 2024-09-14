Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones — Zelenskyi reacted
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones — Zelenskyi reacted

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi
Читати українською

On the night of September 14, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again staged a large-scale drone attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 out of 76 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces of Ukraine managed to successfully repulse a new Russian attack.
  • Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed gratitude to the soldiers who protect peaceful Ukrainians every day.
  • Zelensky called on all allies and partners of Ukraine to provide support for strengthening the anti-aircraft shield and protecting the lives of Ukrainian citizens.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 14 — the first details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 14, 2024, the Russian army once again launched the "Shahed" type of attack UAVs.

In total, the radio engineering troops managed to identify and escort 76 "shaheeds" from the directions of Kursk, Yeisk — RF, Chauda — Crimea.

In order to repulse a new enemy attack, Ukraine involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to destroy 72 enemy attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

In addition, two enemy drones were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine, two more — returned to Russia! Together — to victory! — says the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

How Zelensky reacted to Russia's new attack

The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders launched more than 70 "shaheeds", but thanks to the forces of the defenders of Ukraine, they managed to destroy most of them.

I thank the soldiers of the army aviation, mobile fire groups and air defense, who protected Ukrainians all night long in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Thank you for protecting the sky!

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, separately, the head of state once again appealed to all allies and partners of Ukraine.

We need more air shield, air defense and long-range capabilities to continue to protect life and our people. We are working on this with all Ukrainian partners.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army uses new tactics during attacks in the Kharkiv region
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Mykolaivka — two volunteers were killed
The bodies of men were recovered from the rubble of the hotel in Mykolaivka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 13. The air defense forces disclosed the details of the air battle
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces reported on the results of their work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?