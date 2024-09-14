Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones — Zelenskyi reacted

On the night of September 14, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation again staged a large-scale drone attack on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 out of 76 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces of Ukraine managed to successfully repulse a new Russian attack.
- Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed gratitude to the soldiers who protect peaceful Ukrainians every day.
- Zelensky called on all allies and partners of Ukraine to provide support for strengthening the anti-aircraft shield and protecting the lives of Ukrainian citizens.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 14 — the first details
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 14, 2024, the Russian army once again launched the "Shahed" type of attack UAVs.
In total, the radio engineering troops managed to identify and escort 76 "shaheeds" from the directions of Kursk, Yeisk — RF, Chauda — Crimea.
In order to repulse a new enemy attack, Ukraine involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to destroy 72 enemy attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.
How Zelensky reacted to Russia's new attack
The head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders launched more than 70 "shaheeds", but thanks to the forces of the defenders of Ukraine, they managed to destroy most of them.
In addition, separately, the head of state once again appealed to all allies and partners of Ukraine.
