The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 13. The air defense forces disclosed the details of the air battle
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 13. The air defense forces disclosed the details of the air battle

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces reported on the results of their work
Читати українською

On the night of September 13, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with dozens of kamikaze drones. Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine was able to successfully destroy almost all enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • On the night of September 13, 2024, the Russian army launched an attack using 26 Shahed-type attack UAVs.
  • Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine destroyed at least 24 enemy targets.
  • Energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under enemy attack during September 12.

Air defense forces reported on the results of their work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 13, 2024, the Russian army carried out an attack, using 26 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type for this purpose (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea).

In order to destroy enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups and electronic defense systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to shoot down 24 enemy attack UAVs within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As of 9:00 a.m., one enemy UAV still remains in the airspace, combat work continues! Together — to victory! — says the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in six regions of Ukraine

Civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions came under enemy attack during the past day.

This information is confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

  • In Donetsk region, during the air alert, overhead lines were disconnected, as a result of which several substations, household consumers, as well as mines lost power

  • In the Zaporizhzhia region, an air line was damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off.

  • In Odesa, the overhead line was also disconnected, household consumers were cut off.

  • In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of a drone attack, an object of industrial infrastructure was damaged, an overhead line was turned off during firefighting, and household consumers were cut off. Power has been restored.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The defense forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of units of Russian equipment during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defense forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna. How the Pentagon reacts to the development of events
The Pentagon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The British Prime Minister responded to Putin's threats regarding Russia's war against NATO
Starmer was not afraid of Putin's new threats

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?