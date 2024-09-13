The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 13. The air defense forces disclosed the details of the air battle

On the night of September 13, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with dozens of kamikaze drones. Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine was able to successfully destroy almost all enemy targets.
Points of attention
- On the night of September 13, 2024, the Russian army launched an attack using 26 Shahed-type attack UAVs.
- Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine destroyed at least 24 enemy targets.
- Energy infrastructure in six regions of Ukraine came under enemy attack during September 12.
Air defense forces reported on the results of their work
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 13, 2024, the Russian army carried out an attack, using 26 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type for this purpose (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea).
In order to destroy enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups and electronic defense systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to shoot down 24 enemy attack UAVs within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in six regions of Ukraine
Civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions came under enemy attack during the past day.
This information is confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.
In Donetsk region, during the air alert, overhead lines were disconnected, as a result of which several substations, household consumers, as well as mines lost power
In the Zaporizhzhia region, an air line was damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off.
In Odesa, the overhead line was also disconnected, household consumers were cut off.
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of a drone attack, an object of industrial infrastructure was damaged, an overhead line was turned off during firefighting, and household consumers were cut off. Power has been restored.
