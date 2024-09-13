The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 13. The air defense forces disclosed the details of the air battle

On the night of September 13, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with dozens of kamikaze drones. Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine was able to successfully destroy almost all enemy targets.

Air defense forces reported on the results of their work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 13, 2024, the Russian army carried out an attack, using 26 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type for this purpose (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea).

In order to destroy enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, units of mobile fire groups and electronic defense systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to shoot down 24 enemy attack UAVs within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As of 9:00 a.m., one enemy UAV still remains in the airspace, combat work continues! — says the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russian invaders attacked energy facilities in six regions of Ukraine

Civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions came under enemy attack during the past day.

This information is confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.