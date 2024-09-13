The defense forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of units of Russian equipment during the day

During September 12, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 1,220 Russian invaders, as well as burn more than 270 units of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 13, 2024:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 13.09.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 631,420 (+1,220) people,

tanks — 8,671 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,003 (+48) units,

artillery systems — 18,061 (+52) units,

RSZV — 1,185 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 945 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,113 (+80) units,

cruise missiles — 2,591 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,560 (+79) units,

special equipment — 3,071 (+10) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on September 12-13

During the past 24 hours, 122 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers.

The Russian army launched an Iskander-M missile over the territory of Ukraine, carried out 59 airstrikes (dropped 81 anti-aircraft missiles), and also used 751 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In addition, the enemy fired 3,391 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.