The defense forces of Ukraine destroyed hundreds of units of Russian equipment during the day

During September 12, Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 1,220 Russian invaders, as well as burn more than 270 units of enemy equipment.
Points of attention
- 122 combat clashes took place at the front.
- The Russian army launched the Iskander-M missile, carried out 59 airstrikes and used 751 kamikaze drones.
- In the Kurakhiv direction, where the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Georgiivka points, 48 combat clashes took place.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 13, 2024:
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 13.09.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 631,420 (+1,220) people,
tanks — 8,671 (+18) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,003 (+48) units,
artillery systems — 18,061 (+52) units,
RSZV — 1,185 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 945 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,113 (+80) units,
cruise missiles — 2,591 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,560 (+79) units,
special equipment — 3,071 (+10) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on September 12-13
During the past 24 hours, 122 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers.
The Russian army launched an Iskander-M missile over the territory of Ukraine, carried out 59 airstrikes (dropped 81 anti-aircraft missiles), and also used 751 kamikaze drones for attacks.
In addition, the enemy fired 3,391 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance three times in the Vovchansk region;
In the Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy assaults;
5 attacks by the Russian army were recorded in the Siversky direction. She concentrated her main efforts in the Verkhnokamyansky district. Two skirmishes are still going on here;
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to penetrate our defenses in the area of Chasovoy Yar, but the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped them;
5 enemy attacks were recorded in the Toretsk direction;
The high intensity of hostilities continues in the Pokrovsky direction. The number of clashes increased to 32;
In the Kurakhiv direction, it is also extremely difficult — 48 combat clashes of varying intensity are reported. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Georgiivka settlements, where about 75 percent of all battles took place;
There were 5 unsuccessful enemy assaults in the Vremivsk direction;
In the Dnieper direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 attacks by the Russian army.
