"Ghosts of the Phoenix". How the Armed Forces fight on the front with secret American drones

The Phoenix Ghost attack drones that the US is transferring to Ukraine have remained mysterious for a long time. These drones were never mentioned until March 2022, when the Biden administration announced the delivery of 121 Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine.

What is known about the mysterious Phoenix Ghost drones

As Forbes notes, the effectiveness of these drones was so high that the US later promised to transfer 580 more units to Ukraine. The July 2023 aid package mentioned the Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drone systems.

There is almost no official information about Phoenix Ghost. After a few mentions in the reports of the US Department of Defense, these drones disappeared from the public field. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated in April 2022 that the Phoenix Ghost has similar capabilities to the Switchblade, but is not an exact copy.

"AEVEX’s Group 2 Loitering Munitions are combat-proven tactical UAS's composed of lightweight materials to achieve optimal payload-to-GTOW ratios and increased striking distances equal to many Group 3 UAS. To date, over 4,000 aircraft have been delivered to users" ~ AEVEX pic.twitter.com/aitwildD4F — AirPower 2.0 (MIL_STD) (@AirPowerNEW1) April 20, 2024

As noted, the Phoenix Ghost can be carried by one person, the drone is equipped with a warhead capable of effectively hitting medium armored vehicles, and has a flight time of up to six hours. In Ukraine, these drones achieved a 60% success rate in hitting vehicles.

This information has never been confirmed by US officials, and no images or videos of these drones have surfaced.

The Phoenix Ghost is a real-life vehicle that is regularly used by the Ukrainian military and has impressive new capabilities. It is assumed that drones similar to the Phoenix Ghost could be used for attacks on Russian territory, the publication notes. Share

Aevex Aerospace, which is engaged in the production of these drones, presented at the 2024 exhibition the new Atlas and Dominator munitions belonging to the Phoenix Ghost family. The Atlas is an improved version of the Russian Lancet, and the Dominator is similar to a smaller Shahed and is designed for long-range strikes.

We are proud to announce the first public showcase of the Atlas loitering munition at the 2024 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit. Read more about the Atlas loitering munition: https://t.co/fPPltZKaaP #QuadA #AEVEX @Army_Aviation #loiteringmunitions pic.twitter.com/QSETmWchHZ — AEVEX Aerospace (@AEVEX_Aerospace) April 19, 2024

Aevex's website states that more than 4,000 drones have been delivered to users under US government contracts. This number indicates the high intensity of supplies and the efficiency of their use.

Phoenix Ghost remains one of the most mysterious and potentially effective systems used against the Russian army in Ukraine. Its true potential can still be revealed if the US decides to use these drones in more strategic directions, the publication concluded. Share

Why the Russian invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian drone "Baba Yaga"

The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, the head of Kosh Ivan Sirko "Ajax" told how the Ukrainian military destroys the soldiers of the Russian Federation with the "Baba Yaga" drone.

As "Ajax" noted, "Baba Yaga" is a bomber. Due to the fact that it is very large, it is used only at night, because during the day it is very easy to knock it down.

When it rises in the air, it is very easy to knock it down. Accordingly, it is used only at night, which is why all night bombers were called "Baba Yaga". Why "Baba Yaga"? God knows, it came from interceptions. She really terrified the Russians for a very long time. Because really, when something like that buzzes over your head, and even then 10 kg drops on you, it really demotivates, - said "Ajax". Share