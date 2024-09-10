"Ghosts of the Phoenix". How the Armed Forces fight on the front with secret American drones

The Phoenix Ghost attack drones that the US is transferring to Ukraine have remained mysterious for a long time. These drones were never mentioned until March 2022, when the Biden administration announced the delivery of 121 Phoenix Ghost drones to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Phoenix Ghost drones have become a new weapon that allows the Ukrainian military to effectively fight Russian troops at the front.
- Ukraine received 121 Phoenix Ghost drones from the USA.
- The Phoenix Ghost can hit medium armored vehicles and has achieved high success in hitting vehicles on the frontline in Ukraine.
- Aevex Aerospace manufactures new ammunition for Phoenix Ghost drones, which increases their effectiveness and ability to hit targets.
- The Ukrainian military also uses drones, such as "Baba Yaga", which demonstrate high efficiency and terror on the Russian military in combat operations.
What is known about the mysterious Phoenix Ghost drones
As Forbes notes, the effectiveness of these drones was so high that the US later promised to transfer 580 more units to Ukraine. The July 2023 aid package mentioned the Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade drone systems.
There is almost no official information about Phoenix Ghost. After a few mentions in the reports of the US Department of Defense, these drones disappeared from the public field. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated in April 2022 that the Phoenix Ghost has similar capabilities to the Switchblade, but is not an exact copy.
As noted, the Phoenix Ghost can be carried by one person, the drone is equipped with a warhead capable of effectively hitting medium armored vehicles, and has a flight time of up to six hours. In Ukraine, these drones achieved a 60% success rate in hitting vehicles.
This information has never been confirmed by US officials, and no images or videos of these drones have surfaced.
Aevex Aerospace, which is engaged in the production of these drones, presented at the 2024 exhibition the new Atlas and Dominator munitions belonging to the Phoenix Ghost family. The Atlas is an improved version of the Russian Lancet, and the Dominator is similar to a smaller Shahed and is designed for long-range strikes.
Aevex's website states that more than 4,000 drones have been delivered to users under US government contracts. This number indicates the high intensity of supplies and the efficiency of their use.
Why the Russian invaders are afraid of the Ukrainian drone "Baba Yaga"
The deputy commander of the armament of the battalion of the shock BpAK "Achilles" of the 92nd OSHBr named after In an interview with Online.UA, the head of Kosh Ivan Sirko "Ajax" told how the Ukrainian military destroys the soldiers of the Russian Federation with the "Baba Yaga" drone.
As "Ajax" noted, "Baba Yaga" is a bomber. Due to the fact that it is very large, it is used only at night, because during the day it is very easy to knock it down.
The Ukrainian defender emphasizes that the phenomenon of "Baba Yaga" is that the Russian army never started using this drone against the Armed Forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-