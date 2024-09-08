Ukraine is successfully improving its EW to counter Russian drones

The Armed Forces continue to actively and successfully develop EW to counter Russian anti-aircraft missiles. This helps preserve limited air defense systems and missiles.

How Ukraine is improving EB

Ukraine continues to successfully adapt and improve its anti-drone capabilities, allowing Ukrainian forces to use lower-level systems to counter Russian pressure on Ukraine's limited air defense umbrella.

ISW analysts recall that Ukrainian officials recently reported the failure of some Russian "Shahed" drones that failed to reach their targets for unspecified reasons, but the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on August 31 and September 6 that Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) devices had an impact on these drones

In addition, the Ukrainian company Besomar, engaged in the production of drones, announced the creation of an interceptor drone capable of shooting down Russian drones, and reported that these interceptors are already being used by the Armed Forces in the combat zone.

The report states that these measures are part of Ukraine's comprehensive efforts to neutralize the impact of massive Russian attacks on a limited air defense "umbrella", especially in the face of delays and inconsistencies in Western security assistance.

ISW believes that the use of EW by Ukrainian forces to counter Shahed drones will preserve limited air defense resources and missiles needed to protect against Russian missile strikes on front-line areas, critical infrastructure, and major population centers.

Both sides, Russian and Ukrainian, are engaged in an offensive-defensive technological race, and Ukraine's ability to innovate faster than Russian forces can adapt is a key factor in countering Russia's military superiority.

Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km

The head of the GUR of the MOU, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

Unmanned systems, the development of which is now being worked on by the best specialists, in particular representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, already allow striking military objects of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km, Budanov noted.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.