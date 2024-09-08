Ukraine is successfully improving its EW to counter Russian drones

The Armed Forces continue to actively and successfully develop EW to counter Russian anti-aircraft missiles. This helps preserve limited air defense systems and missiles.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively and successfully developing EW to effectively counter Russian drones.
- The use of radio-electronic warfare by Ukrainian forces allows for the preservation of limited resources of air defense and missiles.
- Ukraine has created an interceptor drone, which is already being used on the front lines to shoot down Russian drones.
- Ukrainian drones are capable of hitting Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km, which allows them to strike enemy infrastructure.
How Ukraine is improving EB
Ukraine continues to successfully adapt and improve its anti-drone capabilities, allowing Ukrainian forces to use lower-level systems to counter Russian pressure on Ukraine's limited air defense umbrella.
ISW analysts recall that Ukrainian officials recently reported the failure of some Russian "Shahed" drones that failed to reach their targets for unspecified reasons, but the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed on August 31 and September 6 that Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) devices had an impact on these drones
In addition, the Ukrainian company Besomar, engaged in the production of drones, announced the creation of an interceptor drone capable of shooting down Russian drones, and reported that these interceptors are already being used by the Armed Forces in the combat zone.
The report states that these measures are part of Ukraine's comprehensive efforts to neutralize the impact of massive Russian attacks on a limited air defense "umbrella", especially in the face of delays and inconsistencies in Western security assistance.
ISW believes that the use of EW by Ukrainian forces to counter Shahed drones will preserve limited air defense resources and missiles needed to protect against Russian missile strikes on front-line areas, critical infrastructure, and major population centers.
Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km
The head of the GUR of the MOU, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.
The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.
Kyrylo Budanov promised Ukrainians that the entire infrastructure of Russia, which is working for the war, has suffered and will suffer losses.
More on the topic
