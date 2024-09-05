Naval drones attacked the Novorossiysk Russian Federation — video

On September 5, the Russians announced an attack by unmanned boats on Novorossiysk. It is known that, in particular, Russian warships are stationed at the port of the city.

What is known about the Novorossiysk naval drone attack

As the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andriy Kravchenko, said, the attack is allegedly being repulsed.

He also asked the residents of the coastline not to approach the windows and not to be in the open space near the sea.

Also, according to rosZMI, there were sounds of shooting in the city.

Because of the attacks, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to "hide" submarines in Novorossiysk

The Russian Federation has learned how to refuel submarines with cruise missiles. Currently, zagruzka is taking place in Novorossiysk.

The country, which calls itself a "superpower", could not drive a crane to load missiles for half a year. The main problem in the breakdown of logistics was not in storage, but in use (rocket — ed.), Pletenchuk explained. Share

The spokesman also added that the last few attacks were carried out by submarines, which are constantly based in Novorossiysk.

It will be recalled that Russia drove 14 ships to Novorossiysk after the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last September.