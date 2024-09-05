Naval drones attacked the Novorossiysk Russian Federation — video
Naval drones attacked the Novorossiysk Russian Federation — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On September 5, the Russians announced an attack by unmanned boats on Novorossiysk. It is known that, in particular, Russian warships are stationed at the port of the city.

Points of attention

  • The mayor of Novorossiysk reported on the alleged repulse of an attack by sea drones and called on the residents of the coastline to be careful.
  • The Russian Federation has learned to refuel submarines with cruise missiles in Novorossiysk, submarines are permanently based in this port.
  • As a result of the attacks, the Russian Armed Forces continue to actively hide submarines in the port of Novorossiysk.
  • Last year, Russia drove 14 ships to Novorossiysk after an attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

What is known about the Novorossiysk naval drone attack

As the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andriy Kravchenko, said, the attack is allegedly being repulsed.

He also asked the residents of the coastline not to approach the windows and not to be in the open space near the sea.

Also, according to rosZMI, there were sounds of shooting in the city.

Because of the attacks, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to "hide" submarines in Novorossiysk

The Russian Federation has learned how to refuel submarines with cruise missiles. Currently, zagruzka is taking place in Novorossiysk.

The country, which calls itself a "superpower", could not drive a crane to load missiles for half a year. The main problem in the breakdown of logistics was not in storage, but in use (rocket — ed.), Pletenchuk explained.

The spokesman also added that the last few attacks were carried out by submarines, which are constantly based in Novorossiysk.

It will be recalled that Russia drove 14 ships to Novorossiysk after the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last September.

On May 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the targets of the occupiers in Sevastopol, Tuapse, and Novorossiysk with over a hundred drones. In particular, the seaport, refinery, oil terminal and power substations were hit.

